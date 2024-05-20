ESPN to Present Extensive Coverage of More than 20 College Baseball Conference Championships, Beginning Tuesday, May 21
- More than 250 D1 Conference Tournament games across ESPN platforms through Sunday
- NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One Airs at Noon ET on Monday, May 27 on ESPN2
- ESPN+ to exclusively stream more than 215 games
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division 1 college baseball slides into the postseason, with ESPN platforms showcasing more than 250 collegiate baseball conference championship games across 24 conferences this week. Coverage begins on Tuesday, May 21, with morning-to-evening live game action taking place all week across ESPN platforms through Sunday, May 26.
Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and ESPN+, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.
Following a regular season in which ESPN showcased more than 4,000 Division 1 college baseball games, ESPN continues its comprehensive coverage of the sport with more than 20 conference title games across all platforms this weekend. Title game showdowns on linear platforms begin on Saturday with an ESPNU tripleheader crowning champions in the WCC (4 p.m. ET), Big 12 (7 p.m.) and Pac-12 (10 p.m.). On Sunday, the ACC (Noon, ESPN2), AAC (Noon, ESPNEWS/ESPN+) and SEC (3 p.m., ESPN2) will all have teams raise a trophy and book their place in the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament.
ESPN+ will also stream several title games over the weekend including from the Atlantic 10, Horizon League and WAC on Saturday, and the SoCon, SWAC and ASUN on Sunday.
SEC Network Returns to Hoover
SEC Network’s presentation of the SEC Baseball Championship continues in Hoover, Ala., this week, the 33rd edition at the Hoover Met. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 21 – Saturday, May 25) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tournament with an analyst rotation including Chris Burke, Lance Cormier, Kyle Peterson and Todd Walker. Reporter Kris Budden will join the announce team Friday through Sunday.
SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament, both pre- and post-game. David Dellucci and Todd Walker are the analysts on the desk with Jared Mitchell joining the early sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. All three SEC Now hosts – Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang – will anchor studio coverage from Hoover. Lang will host early studio coverage Tuesday-Thursday with Nowkhah anchoring in the evenings. Burns will take over the desk for weekend studio wraps Friday-Sunday.
Fans can also tune into SEC Network during Sunday’s title game for a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast on ESPN2. UmpCam will show every pitch live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire.
ACC Baseball Championship Play on ACCN
Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. begins on Tuesday, May 21, with four days of pool play available exclusively on ACC Network, in addition to Saturday’s semifinals at 1 and 5 p.m. ET. Chris Cotter, Mike Ferrin and Dani Wexelman share play-by-play duties throughout pool play with Devon Travis and Gaby Sanchez joining as analysts. Ferrin and Sanchez team up to call Saturday’s semifinals and Mike Monaco will call the title game alongside Sanchez on ESPN2. Wexelman will also serve as reporter during Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship game.
Host Justin Walters with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Charlotte with on-site All ACC studio coverage all week, including pre- and post-game shows surrounding the title game.
Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Coverage
ESPN platforms will host the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Tuesday, May 21. The full slate of tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional quartet of games airing on ESPNU including Saturday’s title game.
Clay Matvick, Keith Moreland and Victor Rojas will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage. Taylor McGregor joins the team as reporter for Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship game.
The Road to Omaha Starts Here
The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 27 on ESPN2/ESPN+. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.
2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Conference Championships Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, May 21
|9 a.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 1
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Championship – First Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 2
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Championship – First Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 3
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Championship – First Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 4
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Championship – First Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|Wed, May 22
|9 a.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 5
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Championship – Second Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Championship – First Round
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 6
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Second Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 7
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Second Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 8
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Second Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|10:05 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 23
|9 a.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 9
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Championship – Third Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|America East Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Championship – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|Noon
|OVC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Big South Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 10
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Third Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 11
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big South Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Third Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 12
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Third Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|10:05 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|Fri, May 24
|9 a.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 13
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Semifinal #1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Championship – Semifinal #1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MVC Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|Noon
|NEC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 14
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Mike Ferrin, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Semifinal #2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Fourth Round
Mike Monaco, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Semifinal #1
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Big South Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – Semifinal #2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7:05 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Fourth Round
Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southland Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Semifinal #2
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|11:10 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 25
|9 a.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Championship – Semifinal #1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Atlantic 10 Championship – Title Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big South Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MAAC Championship – Title Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|NEC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SoCon Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Semifinal #1
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Semifinal #1
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Semifinal #2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Game 14 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MAAC Championship – Title Game (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|America East Championship – Game 9 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big South Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship – Game 11 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|NEC Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|WCC Championship – Title Game
Roy Philpott, Xavier Scruggs
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Semifinal #2
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Championship – Semifinal #2
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|OVC Championship – Game 11 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 15 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Championship – Title Game
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Title Game
Clay Matvick, Mike Rooney, Taylor McGregor
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC Championship – Game 15 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 14 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Championship – Game 14 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Game 16 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Pac-12 Championship – Title Game
Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|WAC Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 26
|Noon
|ACC Championship – Title Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman
|ESPN2
|Noon
|AAC Baseball Championship – Title Game
Sam Ravech, Lance Cormier
|ESPNEWS/ESPN+
|Noon
|NEC Championship – Game 11 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SoCon Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ASUN Championship – Title Game
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SWAC Championship – Title Game
Derek Jones, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship – Title Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Title Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|SEC Championship – Title Game UmpCast Simulcast
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|SoCon Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|Mon, May 27
|Noon
|NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One
Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson, Mike Rooney
|ESPN2/ESPN+