ESPN to Present Extensive Coverage of More than 20 College Baseball Conference Championships, Beginning Tuesday, May 21

More than 250 D1 Conference Tournament games across ESPN platforms through Sunday

NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One Airs at Noon ET on Monday, May 27 on ESPN2

ESPN+ to exclusively stream more than 215 games

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division 1 college baseball slides into the postseason, with ESPN platforms showcasing more than 250 collegiate baseball conference championship games across 24 conferences this week. Coverage begins on Tuesday, May 21, with morning-to-evening live game action taking place all week across ESPN platforms through Sunday, May 26.

Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and ESPN+, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.

Following a regular season in which ESPN showcased more than 4,000 Division 1 college baseball games, ESPN continues its comprehensive coverage of the sport with more than 20 conference title games across all platforms this weekend. Title game showdowns on linear platforms begin on Saturday with an ESPNU tripleheader crowning champions in the WCC (4 p.m. ET), Big 12 (7 p.m.) and Pac-12 (10 p.m.). On Sunday, the ACC (Noon, ESPN2), AAC (Noon, ESPNEWS/ESPN+) and SEC (3 p.m., ESPN2) will all have teams raise a trophy and book their place in the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament.

ESPN+ will also stream several title games over the weekend including from the Atlantic 10, Horizon League and WAC on Saturday, and the SoCon, SWAC and ASUN on Sunday.

SEC Network Returns to Hoover

SEC Network’s presentation of the SEC Baseball Championship continues in Hoover, Ala., this week, the 33rd edition at the Hoover Met. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 21 – Saturday, May 25) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tournament with an analyst rotation including Chris Burke, Lance Cormier, Kyle Peterson and Todd Walker. Reporter Kris Budden will join the announce team Friday through Sunday.

SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament, both pre- and post-game. David Dellucci and Todd Walker are the analysts on the desk with Jared Mitchell joining the early sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. All three SEC Now hosts – Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang – will anchor studio coverage from Hoover. Lang will host early studio coverage Tuesday-Thursday with Nowkhah anchoring in the evenings. Burns will take over the desk for weekend studio wraps Friday-Sunday.

Fans can also tune into SEC Network during Sunday’s title game for a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast on ESPN2. UmpCam will show every pitch live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire.

ACC Baseball Championship Play on ACCN

Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. begins on Tuesday, May 21, with four days of pool play available exclusively on ACC Network, in addition to Saturday’s semifinals at 1 and 5 p.m. ET. Chris Cotter, Mike Ferrin and Dani Wexelman share play-by-play duties throughout pool play with Devon Travis and Gaby Sanchez joining as analysts. Ferrin and Sanchez team up to call Saturday’s semifinals and Mike Monaco will call the title game alongside Sanchez on ESPN2. Wexelman will also serve as reporter during Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship game.

Host Justin Walters with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Charlotte with on-site All ACC studio coverage all week, including pre- and post-game shows surrounding the title game.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Coverage

ESPN platforms will host the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Tuesday, May 21. The full slate of tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional quartet of games airing on ESPNU including Saturday’s title game.

Clay Matvick, Keith Moreland and Victor Rojas will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage. Taylor McGregor joins the team as reporter for Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship game.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here

The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 27 on ESPN2/ESPN+. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Conference Championships Schedule Across ESPN Platforms: