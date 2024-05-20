ESPN to Present Extensive Coverage of More than 20 College Baseball Conference Championships, Beginning Tuesday, May 21

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley4 hours ago
  • More than 250 D1 Conference Tournament games across ESPN platforms through Sunday
  • NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One Airs at Noon ET on Monday, May 27 on ESPN2
  • ESPN+ to exclusively stream more than 215 games

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division 1 college baseball slides into the postseason, with ESPN platforms showcasing more than 250 collegiate baseball conference championship games across 24 conferences this week. Coverage begins on Tuesday, May 21, with morning-to-evening live game action taking place all week across ESPN platforms through Sunday, May 26.

Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and ESPN+, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.

Following a regular season in which ESPN showcased more than 4,000 Division 1 college baseball games, ESPN continues its comprehensive coverage of the sport with more than 20 conference title games across all platforms this weekend. Title game showdowns on linear platforms begin on Saturday with an ESPNU tripleheader crowning champions in the WCC (4 p.m. ET), Big 12 (7 p.m.) and Pac-12 (10 p.m.). On Sunday, the ACC (Noon, ESPN2), AAC (Noon, ESPNEWS/ESPN+) and SEC (3 p.m., ESPN2) will all have teams raise a trophy and book their place in the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament.

ESPN+ will also stream several title games over the weekend including from the Atlantic 10, Horizon League and WAC on Saturday, and the SoCon, SWAC and ASUN on Sunday.

SEC Network Returns to Hoover
SEC Network’s presentation of the SEC Baseball Championship continues in Hoover, Ala., this week, the 33rd edition at the Hoover Met. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 21 – Saturday, May 25) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tournament with an analyst rotation including Chris Burke, Lance Cormier, Kyle Peterson and Todd Walker. Reporter Kris Budden will join the announce team Friday through Sunday.

SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament, both pre- and post-game. David Dellucci and Todd Walker are the analysts on the desk with Jared Mitchell joining the early sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. All three SEC Now hosts – Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Langwill anchor studio coverage from Hoover. Lang will host early studio coverage Tuesday-Thursday with Nowkhah anchoring in the evenings. Burns will take over the desk for weekend studio wraps Friday-Sunday.

Fans can also tune into SEC Network during Sunday’s title game for a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast on ESPN2. UmpCam will show every pitch live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire.

ACC Baseball Championship Play on ACCN
Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. begins on Tuesday, May 21, with four days of pool play available exclusively on ACC Network, in addition to Saturday’s semifinals at 1 and 5 p.m. ET. Chris Cotter, Mike Ferrin and Dani Wexelman share play-by-play duties throughout pool play with Devon Travis and Gaby Sanchez joining as analysts. Ferrin and Sanchez team up to call Saturday’s semifinals and Mike Monaco will call the title game alongside Sanchez on ESPN2. Wexelman will also serve as reporter during Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship game.

Host Justin Walters with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Charlotte with on-site All ACC studio coverage all week, including pre- and post-game shows surrounding the title game.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Coverage
ESPN platforms will host the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Tuesday, May 21. The full slate of tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional quartet of games airing on ESPNU including Saturday’s title game.

Clay MatvickKeith Moreland and Victor Rojas will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage. Taylor McGregor joins the team as reporter for Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship game.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here
The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 27 on ESPN2/ESPN+. Matt SchickKyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Conference Championships Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Tue, May 21 9 a.m. AAC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 1
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. SEC Championship – First Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier		 SEC Network
  11 a.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 2
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. SEC Championship – First Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  3 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  3 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  3 p.m. WAC Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  4 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 3
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. SEC Championship – First Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker		 SEC Network
  6 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  7 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  7 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  7 p.m. WAC Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 4
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. SEC Championship – First Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker		 SEC Network
Wed, May 22 9 a.m. SWAC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 5
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney		 ESPNU/ESPN+
  10 a.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  10 a.m. MVC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  10 a.m. OVC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Southland Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  10 a.m. ASUN Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. SEC Championship – Second Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier		 SEC Network
  11 a.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  11 a.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  11 a.m. MAAC Championship – First Round ESPN+
  11 a.m. NEC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  Noon SWAC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  1 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  1 p.m. America East Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 6
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  2 p.m. SEC Championship – Second Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  3 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
  3 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  3 p.m. MAAC Championship – First Round ESPN+
  3 p.m. NEC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  3 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  3 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  3 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  4:30 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 7
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
  5 p.m. America East Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  5 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  5 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. SEC Championship – Second Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker		 SEC Network
  6 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  6 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  6 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  6 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  7 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  7 p.m. MAAC Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  7 p.m. NEC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  7 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  7 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 8
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  9 p.m. SEC Championship – Second Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker		 SEC Network
  10:05 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
Thu, May 23 9 a.m. SWAC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  10 a.m. ASUN Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 9
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  10 a.m. MAC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  10 a.m. MVC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Southland Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. SEC Championship – Third Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier		 SEC Network
  11 a.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  11 a.m. America East Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  11 a.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  11 a.m. MAAC Championship – Quarterfinal ESPN+
  11 a.m. NEC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  Noon OVC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  Noon SWAC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  Noon WAC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  1 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Big South Championship – Game 1 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 10
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  2 p.m. SEC Championship – Third Round
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  2 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  3 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  3 p.m. America East Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  3 p.m. MAAC Championship – Quarterfinal ESPN+
  3 p.m. NEC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  3 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  3 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  3 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  4:30 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 11
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPNU/ESPN+
  5 p.m. Big South Championship – Game 2 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  5 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  5 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. SEC Championship – Third Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker		 SEC Network
  6 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  6 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  6 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  6 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  7 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. America East Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  7 p.m. MAAC Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  7 p.m. NEC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  7 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  7 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  8 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 12
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPNU/ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  9 p.m. SEC Championship – Third Round
Tom Hart, Todd Walker		 SEC Network
  10 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  10:05 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
Fri, May 24 9 a.m. SoCon Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  9 a.m. SWAC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  10 a.m. ASUN Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 13
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  10 a.m. MAC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Southland Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  11 a.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Semifinal #1 ESPN+
  11 a.m. Big South Championship – Game 3 ESPN+
  11 a.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  11 a.m. MAAC Championship – Semifinal #1 ESPN+
  Noon MVC Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  Noon NEC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  Noon SWAC Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  1 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  1 p.m. America East Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Game 14
Victor Rojas, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  2 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  3 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Mike Ferrin, Devon Travis		 ACC Network
  3 p.m. Atlantic 10 Championship – Semifinal #2 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Big South Championship – Game 4 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  3 p.m. MAAC Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+
  3 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  3 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  3 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  3 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
  4 p.m. SEC Championship – Fourth Round
Mike Monaco, Chris Burke, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
  4 p.m. NEC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  4 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  4:30 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Semifinal #1
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN+
  5 p.m. America East Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  6 p.m. ASUN Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  6 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
  6 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
  6 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  7 p.m. ACC Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. Big South Championship – Game 5 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  7 p.m. MAAC Championship – Semifinal #2 ESPN+
  7 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 13 ESPN+
  7 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  7:05 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
7:30 p.m. SEC Championship – Fourth Round
Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
7:30 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
8 p.m. Southland Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Semifinal #2
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  11:10 p.m. WCC Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
Sat, May 25 9 a.m. AAC Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 13 ESPN+
  11 a.m. ASUN Championship – Semifinal #1 ESPN+
  Noon Atlantic 10 Championship – Title Game ESPN+
  Noon Big South Championship – Game 6 ESPN+
  Noon Horizon League Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
  Noon MAAC Championship – Title Game ESPN+
  Noon NEC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  Noon SoCon Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
  Noon SWAC Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. MAC Championship – Game 9 ESPN+
1 p.m. SEC Championship – Semifinal #1
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
1 p.m. ACC Championship – Semifinal #1
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman		 ACC Network
1 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
1 p.m. America East Championship – Game 8 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 14 ESPN+
3 p.m. ASUN Championship – Semifinal #2 ESPN+
3 p.m. SWAC Championship – Game 14 (If Necessary) ESPN+
3:30 p.m. MAAC Championship – Title Game (If Necessary) ESPN+
3:30 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 14 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
4 p.m. AAC Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
4 p.m. America East Championship – Game 9 (If Necessary) ESPN+
4 p.m. Big South Championship – Game 7 ESPN+
4 p.m. Horizon League Championship – Game 11 (If Necessary) ESPN+
4 p.m. NEC Championship – Game 10 ESPN+
4 p.m. WCC Championship – Title Game
Roy Philpott, Xavier Scruggs		 ESPNU/ESPN+
4:30 p.m. SEC Championship – Semifinal #2
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
5 p.m. ACC Championship – Semifinal #2
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman		 ACC Network
5 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
5 p.m. OVC Championship – Game 11 (If Necessary) ESPN+
5 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 15 (If Necessary) ESPN+
6 p.m. MAC Championship – Title Game ESPN+
6 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
7 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship – Title Game
Clay Matvick, Mike Rooney, Taylor McGregor		 ESPNU/ESPN+
7 p.m. MVC Championship – Game 15 (If Necessary) ESPN+
7 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 11 ESPN+
7:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 14 (If Necessary) ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship – Game 14 (If Necessary) ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Game 16 (If Necessary) ESPN+
10 p.m. Pac-12 Championship – Title Game
Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements		 ESPNU
10 p.m. WAC Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
Sun, May 26 Noon ACC Championship – Title Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman		 ESPN2
  Noon AAC Baseball Championship – Title Game
Sam Ravech, Lance Cormier		 ESPNEWS/ESPN+
  Noon NEC Championship – Game 11 (If Necessary) ESPN+
  Noon SoCon Championship – Game 12 ESPN+
  1 p.m. ASUN Championship – Title Game ESPN+
  1 p.m. SWAC Championship – Title Game
Derek Jones, Jay Walker		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. Sun Belt Championship – Title Game ESPN+
3 p.m. SEC Championship – Title Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden		 ESPN2
3 p.m. SEC Championship – Title Game UmpCast Simulcast SEC Network
3:30 p.m. SoCon Championship – Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
Mon, May 27 Noon NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One
Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson, Mike Rooney		 ESPN2/ESPN+
