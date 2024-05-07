Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on ABC Attracts F1’s Largest Live U.S. TV Audience in History

ABC’s telecast of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5, attracted the largest live U.S. television audience on record for F1 as an average of 3.1 million viewers watched Lando Norris beat reigning World Champion Max Verstappen to capture his first F1 win.

The race-only viewership (3:55 – 5:30 p.m. ET) shattered the previous F1 record of 2.6 million viewers that was set for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022. Viewership was up 48 percent over last year’s race, which attracted 2.1 million viewers. The Miami Grand Prix now has the top three live U.S. television audiences in Formula 1 history.

Viewership during the race peaked at 3.6 million. The audience in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic averaged 1.3 million.

Also this weekend, the F1 Sprint race on Saturday averaged 946,000 viewers on ESPN, the largest audience for a Sprint race since F1 introduced the format in 2021. The previous high was 883,000 for Azerbaijan in 2023. Saturday’s F1 qualifying on ESPN averaged 625,000 viewers.

The next race on the F1 calendar is the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Made in Italy Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, May 19, at 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

