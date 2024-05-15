Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun Most-Watched WNBA Game on ESPN Platforms Ever

Indiana at Connecticut delivers 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+

Game peaked at 2.3 million viewers

ESPN’s presentation of the 2024 WNBA Tip-Off Presented by CarMax reached new viewership heights for WNBA on ESPN.

The Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun season opener – featuring Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut – was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN platforms ever (regular season or playoffs). The game scored 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, surpassing the Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun (May 22, 2004).

The game peaked at 2.3 million viewers in the 7:45 p.m. – 7:59 p.m. window.

The second game of the night featuring the Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces averaged 464,000 viewers, up five percent year-over-year. The two games averaged 1.28 million viewers, up 192 percent versus last year’s regular season average on ESPN platforms.

WNBA Countdown presented by Google pre-game show leading into Indiana at Connecticut averaged 680,000 viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, up 126 percent versus last year’s average across ABC and ESPN.

WNBA content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App delivered an increase of 409 percent unique visitors year-over-year. Total engagements for WNBA content across ESPN social accounts is also up 125 percent, year-over-year.

Note: Viewership is reported by Nielsen and includes streaming viewership from connected TVs only.

Coverage of the WNBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax continues Saturday, May 18, with an ABC doubleheader featuring Indiana Fever at New York Liberty (1 p.m. ET), Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces (3 p.m.). Live presentation will be preceded by WNBA Countdown Presented by Google hosted by Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter (12:30 p.m.).

