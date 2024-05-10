LALIGA Champion Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund and the Women’s FA Cup Final on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
- LALIGA’s 2023-24 champion Real Madrid (Sat.) and FC Barcelona (Mon.) on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund battles Mainz (Sat.) and title winner Leverkusen faces Bochum (Sun.), seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season
LALIGA’s Granada host No. 1 Real Madrid; No. 3 Barcelona host Real Sociedad
In its first match after winning the 2023-24 LALIGA season last weekend and booking a spot in the UEFA Champions League Final, Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, travel to Nuevo Los Cármenes to face Granada on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.
Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Alex Pareja (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.
On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Real Sociedad at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 35 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 10
|3 p.m.
|Alaves vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, May 11
|8 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Granada vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, May 12
|8 a.m.
|Cadiz vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Almeria
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, May 13
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: Mainz vs. Dortmund; Bochum vs. Leverkusen
Dortmund – 2024 UEFA Champions League finalist following Tuesday’s semifinal win over PSG – travel to MEWA ARENA to face Mainzon Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).
Also, on Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around the following key matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen – exclusively on ESPN+ ET.
On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, first-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to take on Bochum on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only two matchdays remaining.
Earlier on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Bayern München host Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena, live on ESPN+.
Bundesliga Matchday 33 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 10
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 11
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 12
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Darmstadt 98 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s FA Cup Final: Manchester United vs. Tottenham, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
In a historic match at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy will be lifted exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) when striker Martha Thomas and Tottenham face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup Final kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven face Fortuna Sittard, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
On Sunday, Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven, 2023-24 Eredivisie champions, travel to Sittard, Netherlands, to take on Fortuna Sittard, exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).
Eredivisie Matchday 25 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|
Sun, May 12
|8:30 a.m.
|Fortuna Sittard vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. Almere City FC
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|N.E.C. vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
