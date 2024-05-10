LALIGA Champion Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund and the Women’s FA Cup Final on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA Champion Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund and the Women’s FA Cup Final on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 hours ago
  • LALIGA’s 2023-24 champion Real Madrid (Sat.) and FC Barcelona (Mon.) on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
  • Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund battles Mainz (Sat.) and title winner Leverkusen faces Bochum (Sun.), seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season

LALIGA’s Granada host No. 1 Real Madrid; No. 3 Barcelona host Real Sociedad
In its first match after winning the 2023-24 LALIGA season last weekend and booking a spot in the UEFA Champions League Final, Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, travel to Nuevo Los Cármenes to face Granada on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Alex Pareja (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Real Sociedad at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 35 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, May 10 3 p.m. Alaves vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, May 11 8 a.m. Mallorca vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Granada vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, May 12

 

 

 8 a.m. Cadiz vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 a.m. Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Almeria ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, May 13 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: Mainz vs. Dortmund; Bochum vs. Leverkusen
Dortmund – 2024 UEFA Champions League finalist following Tuesday’s semifinal win over PSG – travel to MEWA ARENA to face Mainzon Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Also, on Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around the following key matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen – exclusively on ESPN+ ET.

On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, first-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to take on Bochum on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only two matchdays remaining.

Earlier on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Bayern München host Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena, live on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 33 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, May 10 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
Sat, May 11

 

 

 

 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+
9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+
12:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+
Sun, May 12 9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+
11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s FA Cup Final: Manchester United vs. Tottenham, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
In a historic match at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy will be lifted exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) when striker Martha Thomas and Tottenham face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup Final kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven face Fortuna Sittard, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
On Sunday, Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven, 2023-24 Eredivisie champions, travel to Sittard, Netherlands, to take on Fortuna Sittard, exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 25 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
 

Sun, May 12

 8:30 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. PSV ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Almere City FC ESPN+
8:30 a.m. N.E.C. vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

