LALIGA Champion Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund and the Women’s FA Cup Final on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA’s 2023-24 champion Real Madrid (Sat.) and FC Barcelona (Mon.) on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund battles Mainz (Sat.) and title winner Leverkusen faces Bochum (Sun.), seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season

LALIGA’s Granada host No. 1 Real Madrid; No. 3 Barcelona host Real Sociedad

In its first match after winning the 2023-24 LALIGA season last weekend and booking a spot in the UEFA Champions League Final, Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, travel to Nuevo Los Cármenes to face Granada on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Alex Pareja (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Real Sociedad at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 35 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 10 3 p.m. Alaves vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, May 11 8 a.m. Mallorca vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Granada vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, May 12 8 a.m. Cadiz vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 a.m. Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Almeria ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, May 13 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: Mainz vs. Dortmund; Bochum vs. Leverkusen

Dortmund – 2024 UEFA Champions League finalist following Tuesday’s semifinal win over PSG – travel to MEWA ARENA to face Mainzon Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Also, on Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around the following key matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen – exclusively on ESPN+ ET.

On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, first-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to take on Bochum on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only two matchdays remaining.

Earlier on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Bayern München host Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena, live on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 33 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 10 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sat, May 11 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, May 12 9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s FA Cup Final: Manchester United vs. Tottenham, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

In a historic match at Wembley on Sunday, a trophy will be lifted exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) when striker Martha Thomas and Tottenham face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup Final kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET.



Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven face Fortuna Sittard, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

On Sunday, Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven, 2023-24 Eredivisie champions, travel to Sittard, Netherlands, to take on Fortuna Sittard, exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 25 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sun, May 12 8:30 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. PSV ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Almere City FC ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. N.E.C. vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –