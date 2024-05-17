Leverkusen Seeks Bundesliga’s First Unbeaten Run in a Season on Final Matchday Saturday, and LALIGA Champion Real Madrid on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga title winner Leverkusen host Augsburg, seeking to remain undefeated in all matches as the season wraps up on Saturday

LALIGA’s 2023-24 champion Real Madrid (vs. Villarreal) on ESPN+ and FC Barcelona (vs. Rayo Vallecano) on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this Sunday

Bundesliga MD 34: Leverkusen History-Making Match vs. Augsburg on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Imagine playing a full season in one of the top-four leagues in soccer without losing a game, not one. That is the unprecedented feat Bayer 04 Leverkusen will seek to accomplish at home (BayArena) on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET, hosting FC Augsburg. The final match of Leverkusen’s historic season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. with ESPN FC Pregame show (English), halftime and post-game coverage immediately following the match, including the presentation of Die Meisterschale to Xabi Alonso and this team.

All nine matches on Bundesliga’s final matchday, played concurrently across Germany, will stream live on ESPN+ at 9:30 a.m. Still at stake: The teams playing for safety and to avoid the home-and-away relegation playoffs are VfL Bochum (33 points, at Werder Bremen); FSV Mainz (32 pts., at VfL Wolfsburg); and FC Union Berlin (30 pts., vs. SC Freiburg).

On Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around all nine matches: TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FC Köln, VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Darmstadt 98, SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Bochum 1848 – exclusively on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 34 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, May 18 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+

*Subject to change

LALIGA’s Villarreal host champions Real Madrid; No. 2 Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano

2023-24 LALIGA Champion and UEFA Champions League Finalist Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, travel to Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish.

Commentators Sebastian Salazar and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Also at 1 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and second-ranked FC Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companyson ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes.

Rob Palmer and Mario Suarez (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

LALIGA – Matchday 37 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, May 18 3 p.m. Alaves vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, May 19 1 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ 1 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Sevilla ESPN+ 1 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ 1 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mallorca vs. Almería ESPN+ 1 p.m. Valencia vs. Girona ESPN+ 1 p.m. Cadiz vs. Las Palmas ESPN+ 1 p.m. Granada vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+ 1 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven host Waalwijk, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Rounding out their season with only one loss thus far, Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven, 2023-24 Eredivisie champions, host Waalwijk at Philips Stadionexclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 34 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sun, May 19 8:30 a.m. PSV vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. AZ vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Vitesse vs. Ajax ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Excelsior ESPN+

*Subject to change

