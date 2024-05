MAYhem Begins: ESPN Platforms Gear Up For More Than 20 College Softball Conference Championships

Coverage of More Than 200 DI Conference Tournament Games

NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One Live on Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream More Than 150 Games

It’s #MAYhem! ESPN’s industry leading coverage of Division I collegiate softball conference championships begins this week, rounding the bases with a month full of postseason softball competition. Conference tournaments swing into action on Tuesday, May 7 with the first of more than 200 matchups across 22 leagues, all culminating in Championship Saturday.

Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Championship Weekend

By the week’s end, teams from 22 conferences look to secure automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship across ESPN platforms. The Southland Conference will be the first league to crown its champion, playing the finale on Friday, May 10 at noon ET on ESPN+.

That leads into a flurry of games on Championship Saturday, including five-straight title games on ESPN2: American Athletic Conference (noon), ACC (2:30 p.m.), SEC (5 p.m.), Big 12 (7:30 p.m.) and Pac-12 (10 p.m.).

ESPN+ will stream 16 Conference Championships on Saturday alone, including a simulcast of the Big 12 and American Championships. Action begins at 11 a.m. with the MAAC Championship, followed by eight championship games at noon: America East, A10, Horizon, MAC, NEC, OVC, Patriot League and Conference USA. The remainder of the day on ESPN+ plays out as follows: Big South (1 p.m.), SoCon (1 p.m.), Big Sky (2 p.m.), ASUN (2 p.m.), MVC (2 p.m.) Sun Belt (2 p.m.), Horizon (2:30 p.m.) and the WAC (4 p.m.).

Tigers Play Host to SEC Network on The Plains

SEC Network heads to Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala. for the early rounds of the SEC Championship through the quarterfinals. The Women’s College World Series trio of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and reporter Holly Rowe are slated to call the evening second round and evening quarterfinal games, the two semifinals on ESPN2 and the title game on ESPN2. Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough will be in the booth from the first round on Tuesday through the afternoon quarterfinals on Thursday, joined by reporter Alyssa Lang on the sideline.

SEC Now will be live on site from Auburn with Lang and Dari Nowkhah splitting hosting duties throughout the week, alongside analysts Tori Vidales and Haylie McCleney on the desk. The crew will provide everything from perspective and analysis to studio wraps throughout the tournament. SEC Now will have a live, post-championship edition after the 2024 SEC Champion is crowned.

ACC Network Heads Down the Road to Durham

ACC Network will air every pitch of the ACC Softball Championship from the early round through quarterfinals. Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman will call the action for the first round and afternoon quarterfinal games, while Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill are in the booth for the evening quarterfinals through the title bout on ESPN2.

All-ACC will be live from Duke Softball Stadium with Taylor Tannebaum, Brittany McKinney and Alex Powers bringing the insight and analysis between games. The trio will also be on hand for a 30-minute pregame show preceding the ACC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon.

Final Hoorah from the Pac-12 Tournament

As the final Pac-12 softball season comes to a close, Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie will bring fans the action from Boyd & Jill Smith Family stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. The two semifinals will air on ESPNU, while Saturday’s Championship game is slated for 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

Big 12 Lights Up the Action in the 405

The entirety of the Big 12 Tournament can be found streaming on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with the championship set to air on ESPN2 with a simulcast on ESPN+. Eric Frede and Madison Shipman will be on the call at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

American Calling Wichita Home

Viewers can find all the American Athletic Conference action on ESPN+ through Friday’s semifinals. The Championship game is set to air on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with Matt Schumacker and Erin Miller on the call from Wichita, Kan.

Sights Set on OKC

The NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. As the 64-team bracket is revealed, Mowins, Mendoza, Smith, Scarborough and Rowe will bring viewers insight and analysis on all 16 regions. Following the selection show on ESPN2, 7Innings: Road to the Women’s College World Series will air at 8 p.m. to preview the postseason. Both programs will be simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN is the exclusive home for the entire Road to the Women’s College World Series, beginning with the NCAA Selection Show through the last out in Oklahoma City.

Softball Conference Championship Schedules

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App