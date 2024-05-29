NBA on ESPN: Most-Watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 in Six Years

ESPN’s coverage of the Boston Celtics’ series-clinching victory over the Indiana Pacers on May 27 was the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 in six years, since 2018, according to Nielsen. Game 4 averaged 6,628,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up one percent from last year’s Game 4.

Monday’s Game 4 broadcast peaked with 8,003,000 viewers at 10:15 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Game 4 coverage won the night across television in all key demos.

Overall, the four-game Boston Celtics sweep bested the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, which were all six-game series.

The NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV, exclusively on ABC, begins on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. The Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series winner in Game 1.

