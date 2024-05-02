Original Program “Redemption Road: The Path Back to Glory” ahead of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Kambosos

Leading up to the May 11th showdown for the vacant IBF Lightweight World Title, Lomachenko vs. Kambosos at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, ESPN will air the original program: Redemption Road: The Path Back to Glory.

Fight fans are in for a treat with a 30-minute all-access preview prior to the highly anticipated championship battle between Ukrainian future Hall of Famer Vasiliy Lomachenko and Australian warrior George Kambosos Jr. The program offers an exclusive look inside the training camps of both fighters, giving fans a glimpse into the intense preparation leading up to this ‘Down Under’ world title showdown. Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) the former pound-for-pound king, three-division world champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, embarks on a journey to regain the lightweight crown against Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs), a former unified world champion from Sydney who will have the home country advantage.

Redemption Road: The Path Back to Glory (All Times ET)

Date Time (ET) Network Sun May 5 8:00 p.m. ESPN2 Mon May 6 12:00 a.m. Tue May 7 12:00 a.m. 3:00 a.m. ESPNEWS Wed May 8 12:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m. 9:00 p.m. Fri May 10 12:00 a.m. 7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

