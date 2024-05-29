Record Live Audience Watches ABC’s Telecast of Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Sunday morning’s live telecast of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix attracted the largest U.S. live television audience on record for the iconic event as an average of 1.965 million viewers watched the race telecast on ABC. The audience peaked at 2.3 million between 11:15-11:30 a.m. ET.

The audience is the third-largest for a live F1 telecast on U.S. television on record, behind only the 2024 and 2022 editions of the Miami Grand Prix.

Despite a 45-minute delay due to a major crash on the first lap, the audience between 9-11:30 a.m. was up seven percent over the 1.833 million average for the 2023 race, which was the first time the Monaco Grand Prix had aired live on ABC.

When the race resumed at 9:45 a.m. after the opening lap crash, an average of 2.07 million viewers watched until the conclusion.

F1 returns to North America for its next race – the Formula 1 AWS Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, June 9. The race will air live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 1:55 p.m. ET.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]