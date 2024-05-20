RoadtoWCWS Continues as ESPN Carries Every Pitch From NCAA Softball Super Regionals

ESPN platforms set to air every pitch from Super Regional sites May 23-26

Every game to be simulcast on ESPN+

The Road to the Women’s College World Series continues Thursday, May 23, as ESPN platforms carry every pitch of the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals with eight teams looking to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

Every game will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU over the course of the weekend and all games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN is set to provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting. Schick is joined on the desk by two-time All-Americans Jennie Ritter and Tori Vidales, who will bring insight and analysis to viewers over the course of the weekend.

The Super Regional Hosts are set and ESPN will deploy eight top-tier commentator teams to each location. Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza will head to the Norman Regional as Oklahoma takes on Florida State in a rematch of the 2023 WCWS final.

Texas/Texas A&M: Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough

Oklahoma/Florida State: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza

Tennessee/Alabama: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman

Florida/Baylor: Matt Schumacker and Erin Miller Thiessen

Oklahoma State/Arizona: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman

UCLA/Georgia: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie

Missouri/Duke: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill

Stanford/LSU: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler

Road to the Women’s College World Series

For more than 30 years, ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2024 season marks the 17th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 23rd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN platforms.

2024 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedules

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App



Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.

Site: No. 1 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 24 6 p.m. No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Texas ESPN2 Sat, May 25 5 p.m. No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Texas A&M TBD Sun, May 26 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, May 23 7 p.m. No. 15 Florida State vs. No. 2 Oklahoma ESPN2 Fri, May 24 8 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Florida State TBD Sat, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 24 4 p.m. No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 3 Tennessee ESPN2 Sat, May 25 3 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Alabama TBD Sun, May 26 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker and Erin Miller Thiessen

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 24 Noon Baylor vs. No. 4 Florida ESPN2 Sat, May 25 11 a.m. No. 4 Florida vs. Baylor TBD Sun, May 26 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 24 8 p.m. Arizona vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State ESPNU Sat, May 25 7 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona TBD Sun, May 26 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 UCLA (Los Angeles)

Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, May 23 9:30 p.m. No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 6 UCLA ESPN2 Fri, May 24 10 p.m. No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Georgia TBD Sat, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Commentator Team: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 24 2 p.m. No. 10 Duke vs. No. 7 Missouri ESPN2 Sat, May 25 1 p.m. No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Duke TBD Sun, May 26 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)

Commentator Team: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler