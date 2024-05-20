#RoadtoWCWS Continues as ESPN Carries Every Pitch From NCAA Softball Super Regionals
- ESPN platforms set to air every pitch from Super Regional sites May 23-26
- Every game to be simulcast on ESPN+
The Road to the Women’s College World Series continues Thursday, May 23, as ESPN platforms carry every pitch of the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals with eight teams looking to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Every game will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU over the course of the weekend and all games will be simulcast on ESPN+.
ESPN is set to provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting. Schick is joined on the desk by two-time All-Americans Jennie Ritter and Tori Vidales, who will bring insight and analysis to viewers over the course of the weekend.
The Super Regional Hosts are set and ESPN will deploy eight top-tier commentator teams to each location. Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza will head to the Norman Regional as Oklahoma takes on Florida State in a rematch of the 2023 WCWS final.
- Texas/Texas A&M: Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough
- Oklahoma/Florida State: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza
- Tennessee/Alabama: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman
- Florida/Baylor: Matt Schumacker and Erin Miller Thiessen
- Oklahoma State/Arizona: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman
- UCLA/Georgia: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie
- Missouri/Duke: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill
- Stanford/LSU: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler
Road to the Women’s College World Series
For more than 30 years, ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2024 season marks the 17th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 23rd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN platforms.
2024 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedules
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.
Site: No. 1 Texas (Austin, Texas)
Commentator Team: Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 24
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Texas
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 25
|5 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
|TBD
|Sun, May 26
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 2 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, May 23
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Florida State vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 24
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Florida State
|TBD
|Sat, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 3 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Commentator Team: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 24
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 3 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 25
|3 p.m.
|No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Alabama
|TBD
|Sun, May 26
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 4 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker and Erin Miller Thiessen
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 24
|Noon
|Baylor vs. No. 4 Florida
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 25
|11 a.m.
|No. 4 Florida vs. Baylor
|TBD
|Sun, May 26
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 5 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 24
|8 p.m.
|Arizona vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona
|TBD
|Sun, May 26
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 6 UCLA (Los Angeles)
Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, May 23
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 6 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 24
|10 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Georgia
|TBD
|Sat, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 7 Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)
Commentator Team: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 24
|2 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke vs. No. 7 Missouri
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 25
|1 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Duke
|TBD
|Sun, May 26
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 8 Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)
Commentator Team: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 24
|10 p.m.
|No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Stanford
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 25
|9 p.m.
|No. 8 Stanford at No. 9 LSU
|TBD
|Sun, May 26
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD