SEC Network Welcomes Texas & Oklahoma with On-Site Celebration Programming and Activations – New Editions of Homecoming with Paul Finebaum and SEC Inside

Ahead of their official introductions to the Southeastern Conference, Texas and Oklahoma are each set for a day of campus celebrations as they become member institutions of the SEC on July 1. SEC Network will feature live, on-site programming surrounding each university’s kickoff parties for fans, alumni, students and more.

On Sunday, June 30, SECN will be live from the Forty with SEC Now: Live from Texas from Bevo Blvd., starting at 6 p.m. ET. Laura Rutledge and Peter Burns will host SECN’s studio coverage with perspectives and insight from Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum, Marty Smith and Jimmy Dykes.

On Monday, July 1, the party crosses the Red River to Norman, Okla. as the Sooners celebrate their first official day in the SEC. Programming begins at 3 p.m. with The Paul Finebaum Show live from Party at the Palace, and continues at 7 p.m. inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a special SEC Now: Live from Oklahoma, hosted by Dari Nowkhah — an OU alumnus — and Alyssa Lang. Joining the pair from OU are Finebaum, Sooner great Dusty Dvoracek, Haylie McCleney and Daymeon Fishback.

Texas and Oklahoma fans will also receive their own individual warm welcomes to the SEC. SEC Network will bring Oklahoma and Texas fans into an open house to experience everything their new SEC home will have to offer: live games, studio programming, original content, and much more. Each room in the house will take fans on a journey inspired by the variety of programming and rich history of SEC Network, giving fans a taste of everything they’ll have to look forward to.

In addition to live studio shows from both Austin and Norman, Texas and Oklahoma will have an SEC homecoming as Homecoming with Paul Finebaum returns with new episodes set to air Wednesday, July 17, during SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions. Lifetime Longhorn Admiral Bill McRaven (7 p.m.) and Sooner football legend Brian Bosworth (7:30 p.m.) are each featured in their respective shows.

Homecoming with Paul Finebaum is a limited series that follows notable alums from SEC schools as they return to their beloved alma maters. Capturing in-depth interviews, campus life and more, Finebaum takes viewers back to the formative years of some of the biggest names in pop culture, business and more. Previous episodes have featured Apple CEO Tim Cook, bestselling author John Grisham, TV host Willie Geist, WWE superstar Titus O’Neil, music legends Hootie & the Blowfish, Augusta National’s Billy Payne and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson.

SEC Inside will also get the Sooner and Longhorn treatment as SEC Inside: Oklahoma & Texas Spring Football is set for Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.