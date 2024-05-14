Serena Williams Set to Host The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Airing Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

Media Credentials Request Form: https://bit.ly/4amT9Ij

The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams. The multi-Grand Slam champion and global sports influencer will bring her unparalleled charisma to the stage as she joins top celebrities from sports and entertainment to celebrate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will air live on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host The ESPYS,” said Williams. “This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July.”



“In a year where women’s sports are being watched and celebrated like never before, it is a perfect fit to have perhaps the greatest female athlete of all time host The ESPYS,” said Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN. “Given Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and her overall cultural impact, she’ll bring elite star-power and dynamic energy as host of the show. We are thrilled to work with her to shape a powerful and entertaining show celebrating the best moments in sports this year.”

Williams’ turn as host of The ESPYS will immediately follow the July 10 premiere of the first episode of the ESPN+ Original Series In the Arena: Serena Williams, an 8-part series that provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Williams and key figures throughout her life.

Williams’ impact on and off the tennis court is a testament to her enduring legacy, making her a role model for athletes and fans worldwide. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Beyond her tennis accolades, Williams is a passionate advocate for gender equality in sports and has used her platform to promote other social causes, including Black maternal health advocacy and racial equality.

Beyond her athletic prowess, Williams is also a successful entrepreneur. In 2017, Williams established her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which focuses on investing in women and founders of color and has built a portfolio of over 20 early-stage companies. In April 2023, she introduced her multimedia production company Nine Two Six Productions. The endeavor aims to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to all. Last month, Williams launched WYN Beauty in partnership with Ulta Beauty. Inspired by Williams’ locker room routine and its evolution throughout her life, WYN Beauty was developed as makeup you can move in. WYN is meant to inspire people to show up for themselves and for others.

The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions. Connor Schell and Dave Chamberlin executive produce the show for Full Day.

Requests to be considered for press credentials for The ESPYS can be filled out here.

About The ESPYS

The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will take place on Thursday, July 11 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET / PT. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $200 million for the V Foundation over the past 30 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions. Follow on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

