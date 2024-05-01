Top Rank Presents Undisputed Jr. Featherweight Championship: Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery

Historic Fight Card Includes Three Additional World Title Matches

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Inoue vs. Nery and three additional world title fights will be presented live Monday, May 6, at a special early start time of 4 a.m. ET/ 1 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and kicks off Top Rank’s MAYhem Tour featuring 12 world title fights spanning four continents with 21 world champion belts up for grabs.

In the main event, undisputed junior featherweight world champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue will defend all the belts against Mexican puncher Luis “Pantera” Nery.

Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) won his first world title in April 2014 and has been flawless ever since. He sports an astounding 21-0 record in world title fights, including 19 knockouts. He was named 2023 Fighter of the Year by ESPN.com and Ring Magazine and makes his 2024 debut intent on solidifying his stranglehold over the division.

Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) is a former two weight world champion who won the WBC title at both bantamweight and junior featherweight. Since his loss to Brandon Figueroa in 2021, he has won four straight fights, including a sensational 11th-round knockout over Azat Hovhannisyan in one of last year’s most intense matches.

In the co-feature, Australia’s WBO bantamweight world champion, Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) will defend his belt against rising knockout artist and former kickboxing world champion Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs).

The world title quadruple-header also features WBA bantamweight world champion Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), younger brother of Naoya, who defends his title against former world title challenger Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). And, in a flyweight world title tilt, newly minted WBA world champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) battles Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs) in a rematch of their 2021 encounter, which Akui won by 10th-round TKO.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore and Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr.

