UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg | Saturday, May 4, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+MMAUFC

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg | Saturday, May 4, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156; ESPN & ESPN Deportes joining at 7 p.m. ET)

Subscribe to ESPN+ Here

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg. The signature event will be live from the Farmasi Arena on Saturday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN and ESPN Deportes joining at 7 p.m.).

Main Event

  • Hometown champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) will defend his flyweight title against No. 10 ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1). Pantoja has won five fights in a row, most recently a unanimous decision over Brandon Royval last December in his first defense of the 125-pound title. Erceg is riding an 11-fight winning streak that began in 2018 as he looks to seize the moment and claim the belt.

Co-Main Event

  • Ascending bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4) welcomes Jose Aldo (31-8) back to the Octagon in the co-main event. Martinez comes in with a six-fight winning streak ready to secure his biggest win yet by spoiling Aldo’s return. Aldo returns for the first time in 21 months looking to get back in the win column and celebrate a victory in front of his hometown crowd after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

  • No. 10 ranked light heavyweight and former title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) faces off with surging Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Vitor Petrino (11-0).
  • Michel Pereira (30-11) and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Ihor Potieria (20-5) battle at middleweight.
  • No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Paul Craig (17-7-1) faces off Dana White’s Contender Series signee and No. 14 Caio Borralho (15-1).

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives 

 On The Call

  • Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder. Karyn Bryant will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri,
5/3		 12 p.m. UFC 301 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN+
5 p.m. UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN2
Sat,

5/4

 6 p.m. UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg
(Early Prelims)		 ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
7 p.m. UFC 301 Presented by Bud Light Pantoja vs. Erceg
(Early Prelims)		 ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
8 p.m. UFC 301 Presented by Bud Light Pantoja vs. Erceg (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
10 p.m. UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 
(English & Spanish) 
1 a.m.* UFC 301 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Erceg  ESPN+

 *Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10 p.m. Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Steve Erceg UFC Flyweight Championship
Co-Main Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo
Undercard Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
Undercard Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
Undercard Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho
8 p.m. Feature Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito
Undercard Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Undercard Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Undercard Jean Silva vs. William Gomis
6 p.m. Feature Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose
Undercard Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Undercard Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
Undercard Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Undercard Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

For More Information on ESPN+

 

-30-

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button