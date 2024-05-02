UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg | Saturday, May 4, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156; ESPN & ESPN Deportes joining at 7 p.m. ET)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg. The signature event will be live from the Farmasi Arena on Saturday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN and ESPN Deportes joining at 7 p.m.).

Main Event

Hometown champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) will defend his flyweight title against No. 10 ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1). Pantoja has won five fights in a row, most recently a unanimous decision over Brandon Royval last December in his first defense of the 125-pound title. Erceg is riding an 11-fight winning streak that began in 2018 as he looks to seize the moment and claim the belt.

Co-Main Event

Ascending bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4) welcomes Jose Aldo (31-8) back to the Octagon in the co-main event. Martinez comes in with a six-fight winning streak ready to secure his biggest win yet by spoiling Aldo’s return. Aldo returns for the first time in 21 months looking to get back in the win column and celebrate a victory in front of his hometown crowd after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

No. 10 ranked light heavyweight and former title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) faces off with surging Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Vitor Petrino (11-0).

Michel Pereira (30-11) and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Ihor Potieria (20-5) battle at middleweight.

No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Paul Craig (17-7-1) faces off Dana White’s Contender Series signee and No. 14 Caio Borralho (15-1).

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder. Karyn Bryant will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri,

5/3 12 p.m. UFC 301 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN2 Sat, 5/4 6 p.m. UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg

(Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 7 p.m. UFC 301 Presented by Bud Light Pantoja vs. Erceg

(Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 301 Presented by Bud Light Pantoja vs. Erceg (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 301 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Erceg ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Steve Erceg UFC Flyweight Championship Co-Main Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo Undercard Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino Undercard Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria Undercard Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho 8 p.m. Feature Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito Undercard Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo Undercard Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai Undercard Jean Silva vs. William Gomis 6 p.m. Feature Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose Undercard Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey Undercard Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite Undercard Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel Undercard Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

