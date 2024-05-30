UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier | Saturday, June 1

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Newark, NJ., with UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier. The signature event will be live from the Prudential Center on Saturday, June 1 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev takes on No. 4 ranked contender Dustin Poirier in the main event. Makhachev (25-1), the No. 1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter, looks to defend his title for the third time and extend his 13 consecutive wins – the longest active streak in the UFC. Poirier (30-8), the former interim champion is making his seventh ESPN+ PPV main event appearance. He holds victories over four former UFC champions including Conor McGregor (x2), Max Holloway (x2), Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez. He looks to secure his first undisputed UFC title and add to his 13 first round finishes and 16 KOs.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event will see No. 1 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland take on No. 7 Paulo Costa. Strickland (28-6), the former UFC middleweight champion and winner of his last three out of four UFC appearances, returns to action aiming to secure a statement victory. Costa (14-3), a member of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 who has finished 12 of his 14 career victories, nine in the first round, including two wins over former UFC champions, looks to continue that trend and deliver a highlight finish against the former division champion.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

A middleweight contest sees Dana White’s Contender Series alum Kevin Holland (25-11) making his 22 nd UFC appearance to battle KO specialist Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7).

UFC appearance to battle KO specialist Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7). All-action welterweights Niko Price (15-7) and Alex Morono (24-9) look to add to their 10 and 11 first round finishes, respectively, and leave it out of the judges’ hands.

Welterweights Randy Brown (18-5) and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1) kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card.

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 5/30 5 p.m. UFC 302 Press Conference: Makhachev vs. Poirier ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

5/31 12 p.m. UFC 302 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Makhachev vs. Poirier ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Makhachev vs. Poirier ESPNEWS 5 p.m. UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Makhachev vs. Poirier ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 6/1 6:30 p.m. UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 302 Presented by Bud Light: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 302 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Makhachev vs. Poirier ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Dustin Poirier UFC Lightweight Championship Co-Main Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk Undercard Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Undercard Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 8 p.m. Feature Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Undercard Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Undercard Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Undercard Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews 6:30 p.m. Feature Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Undercard Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Undercard Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima

