2024 NHL Awards Live from Las Vegas Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2024 NHL Awards, hosted by comedian Matt Friend, will celebrate the National Hockey League’s best regular-season performances live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.) will be announced on Friday, June 28 in ESPN’s studio show The Point leading into the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Nev.

This season’s NHL Awards will reveal the winners of the following awards:

Hart Trophy (Most Valuable Player)

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

(Tampa Bay Lightning) Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

(Colorado Avalanche) Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Vezina Trophy (Top Goaltender)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

(Florida Panthers) Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

(Vancouver Canucks) Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

James Norris Trophy (Top Defenseman)

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

(Vancouver Canucks) Roman Josi (Nashville Predators)

(Nashville Predators) Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks)

(Chicago Blackhawks) Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild)

(Minnesota Wild) Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils)

Ted Lindsay Award (Most Outstanding Player as voted by the National Hockey League Players’ Association)

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

(Tampa Bay Lightning) Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

(Colorado Avalanche) Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence (top NHL Draft prospect)

ANNOUNCED 2024 NHL AWARD RECIPIENTS:

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers)

(New York Rangers) Jack Adams Award: Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks)

(Vancouver Canucks) Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)

(Arizona Coyotes) Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada): Mark DeMontis (Canadian Blind Hockey)

(Canadian Blind Hockey) Frank J. Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

(Florida Panthers) Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Jacob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes)

(Carolina Hurricanes) King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Anders Lee (New York Islanders)

(New York Islanders) Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award: Jim Nill (Dallas Stars)

For more on the NHL awards, including a list of past winners, click here.

