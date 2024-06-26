2024 NHL Draft Coverage Begins June 28 on ESPN and ESPN+

Round One Coverage from Sphere in Las Vegas Begins at 7 p.m. ET

The Point Previews Round One at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Coverage of Rounds 2-7 Begins June 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

The 2024 NHL Draft begins Friday, June 28, with Round One coverage from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ in the U.S., live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. The Point, ESPN’s hockey-focused studio show, will preview Round One and feature red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. This Draft marks the first sporting event and live television broadcast held at Sphere.

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the Draft will feature host John Buccigross with ESPN NHL analyst Kevin Weekes, ESPN NHL senior writer Emily Kaplan, ESPN NHL reporter Leah Hextall and Draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from on site in Las Vegas.

Day two Draft coverage of Rounds 2-7 will begin on Saturday, June 29, at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and the NHL Network.

A full breakdown of 2024 NHL Draft Prospects is available here.

