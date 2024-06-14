2024 NWSL Season on ESPN Platforms Continues with Four Matches in June  

Reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC in three June matches on ESPN platforms

NWSL-WNBA doubleheader day set for Sunday, June 23

The 2024 season of NWSL on ESPN platforms continues this month, beginning Saturday, June 15, with the telecast of Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC Presented by Ally at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast live on ESPN+. The match will kick off a stretch of four marquee NWSL matches in one month on ESPN platforms, culminating with a weekend doubleheader on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

On Sunday, June 23, NJ/NY FC Gotham-Washington Spirit at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will open a star-studded NWSL-WNBA doubleheader day on ESPN platforms. The NWSL match will lead into the WNBA Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky beginning at 4 p.m. The NWSL-WNBA doubleheader games will feature some of the most popular stars in the two women’s professional sports leagues. The stars: U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) players Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett, and Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC); USWNT forward Trinity Rodman, French Women’s National Team’s Ouleymata Sarr, and Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit); Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever); and Marina Mabrey and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky).

NWSL on ESPN – June highlights

Three of the four NWSL matches on ESPN platforms in June will feature the reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and its six U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) players – Dunn, Lavelle, Davidson, Nighswonger, Sonnett, and Williams.

In a top-five matchup, NJ/NY Gotham FC hosts Washington Spirit, the hottest team in the league with four straight victories, led by forwards Rodman (USWNT) and Sarr (French Women’s National Team) on Sunday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

NJ/NY Gotham hosts Seattle Reign in a rematch of the 2023 NWSL Championship to close out the month on Sunday, June 30 at 1 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).

June 2024 NWSL on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sat, Jun 15 12 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC Presented by Ally Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jun 23 1:30 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit Presented by Ally Hildreth and Sanderson Alexander and Astrain ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jun 29 4 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC Presented by Ally Hildreth and Sanderson Alexander and Astrain ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jun 30 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign Presented by Ally 2023 Championship Rematch Hildreth and Sanderson Alexander and Astrain ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Surround Coverage

Commentators: The lead commentary teams – Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) – will call the matches.

The lead commentary teams – Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) – will call the matches. SportsCenter : Will continue its season-long coverage of NWSL with preview segments, highlights, and newsmaker interviews. USWNT and NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle will be a guest on Saturday morning SportsCenter at 10 a.m. ET hour before her game at Racing Louisville.

Will continue its season-long coverage of NWSL with preview segments, highlights, and newsmaker interviews. USWNT and NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder will be a guest on Saturday morning SportsCenter at 10 a.m. ET hour before her game at Racing Louisville. ESPN Social: Social-first storytelling across all social platforms – Meta, TikTok, X, Snapchat.

Social-first storytelling across all social platforms – Meta, TikTok, X, Snapchat. ESPN FC / Fútbol Americas: Two-time World Cup Champion and ESPN analyst Ali Krieger continues to headline NWSL segments on the two soccer shows, exclusively on ESPN+.

/ Two-time World Cup Champion and ESPN analyst Ali Krieger continues to headline NWSL segments on the two soccer shows, exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN Digital Editorial: Jeff Kassouf leads the NWSL digital coverage with daily reporting.

Jeff Kassouf leads the NWSL digital coverage with daily reporting. ESPN Marketing: The season-long campaign spot is in rotation.

NWSL on ESPN Sponsors

Three NWSL official partners – Ally, CarMax, and Google Pixel – are joined by Vital Farms, American Express, TJ Maxx, and Corona in The Walt Disney Company’s June lineup of “NWSL on ESPN” sponsors.

NWSL on ESPN is presented by Ally. CarMax holds the entitlement sponsorship for the “Halftime Report,” while Vital Farms will entitle the “Pregame Showcase” across ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ platforms.

-30-