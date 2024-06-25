2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Viewership Averaged 7.7 Million Viewers, Up 182% Versus Last Year’s Stanley Cup Final Clincher

Oilers-Panthers Game 7 Draws Largest Non-Original Six Audience on Record and is Most-Viewed NHL Game Since 2019’s Stanley Cup Final Game 7

2024 Stanley Cup Final Averaged 4.2 Million Viewers and 1.5 Million P18-49, Up 58% and 43% Versus Last Year’s Five-Game Stanley Cup Final

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN Platforms Averaged 1.8 Million Viewers, Up 60% Versus 2023’s Average and Up 14% Versus 2022’s Average

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes came to a close Monday night with the Florida Panthers defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a closely contested Game 7, ending with the Panthers hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Monday’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final averaged 7.7 million viewers and reached an average of 3.1 million people 18-49, up 182% and 170% versus last year’s Stanley Cup Final Game 5 clincher (Florida-Vegas), and up 32% and 39% versus 2022’s Stanley Cup Final Game 6 on ABC (Colorado-Tampa Bay).

Oilers-Panthers Game 7 viewership peaked at 10.3 million in the 10:45 p.m. ET quarter-hour and drew the largest non-Original Six audience on record. It also ranks as the most-viewed NHL game ever on ESPN+.

This season’s Stanley Cup Final averaged 4.2 million viewers and 1.5 million people 18-49 – up 58% and 43% versus 2023’s Stanley Cup Final average.

Through 48 games, the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged 1.8 million viewers and 724,000 viewers 18-49, an increase of 60% and 46% versus 2023’s Stanley Cup Playoff average, and up 14% and 19% versus 2022’s Stanley Cup Playoff average.

Female viewership of the Stanley Cup Final delivered an increase of 66% versus 2023’s Stanley Cup Final. Stanley Cup Playoff viewership across ESPN platforms among females 18-34 increased 73% versus 2023’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, with viewership among females 18+ and 2+ experiencing notable increases of 63% and 62%, respectively.

Digital & Social

ESPN’s NHL digital content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs experienced double-digit growth in unique viewers and total minutes. From the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs through June 24, digital content was accessed by 35 million unique visitors, who spent 983 million total minutes of engagement – an increase of 11% and 28% versus 2023.

Across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X/Twitter, ESPN NHL social media content generated 27.8 million total engagements and 300.5 million total video views throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs – an increase of 43% and 44% versus 2023. Additionally, the NHL on ESPN TikTok account surpassed 1 million followers during the Stanley Cup Final.

2024 NHL Awards and NHL Draft

ESPN’s NHL coverage continues with the 2024 NHL Awards on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Coverage of the 2024 NHL Draft begins on Friday, June 28, with live Round One coverage from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Saturday’s day-two coverage of Rounds 2-7 begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

