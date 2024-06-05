2024 Stanley Cup Final Presented by GEICO Begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid Face Off Against the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk in Primetime Throughout the Stanley Cup Final

The Point Continues as Stanley Cup Final Lead-In Show

“NHL in American Sign Language” Alternate Telecast Available on ESPN+

“Stanley Pup” Rescue Dog Competition Available on ESPN+ June 7 at 8 p.m. ET

ESPN Chaos Run featured in NHL Blast on Roblox Beginning June 8

The puck drops on the 2024 Stanley Cup Final presented by GEICO Saturday, June 8, in a Game 1 showdown between theEdmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at 8 p.m. ET. Each Stanley Cup Final game will be available on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The Panthers, led by Matthew Tkachuk, advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second-consecutive year, becoming the third team in NHL history to eliminate the Presidents’ Trophy winner in consecutive postseasons as they aim to secure their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Vladimir Tarasenko made history as just the second active skater and 10th player in the expansion era to score multiple series-clinching goals in the Conference Finals. Having swept the Oilers in the regular season twice, the Panthers aim to keep the same energy heading into the Cup Final.

The Oilers attempt to improve franchise history as they chase their first Stanley Cup championship since 1990. Finally, Connor McDavid – the league’s leading scorer in five of the past eight seasons – makes his first Stanley Cup Final appearance in the city he officially became an Oiler during the 2015 NHL Draft in Sunrise, Fla. The Oilers can make league history by becoming the first Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup in more than 30 years, after the Montreal Canadiens won the championship in 1993.

Sean McDonough will be on the call with analyst Ray Ferraro, reporter Emily Kaplan and rules analyst Dave Jackson from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., and Rogers Arena in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As a lead-in to all Stanley Cup Final games, Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will preview the upcoming action from onsite on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will be produced from Sunrise, Florida, for Game 1, and will air daily on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream after each Stanley Cup Final matchup on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the cup final, following the conclusion of each game.

The NHL and P-X-P will produce a first-of-its-kind, alternate telecast to stream during the Stanley Cup Final dedicated completely to the Deaf community using American Sign Language (ASL). The telecast will be made available to stream on ESPN+. NHL in ASL will feature Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL during each game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Saturday, June 8 7 p.m. The Point Presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 1 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, June 10 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 2 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Thursday, June 13 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers Game 3 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Saturday, June 15 6 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers Game 4 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Tuesday, June 18 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 5 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Friday, June 21 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers Game 6 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, June 24 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 7 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change

Stanley Pup Rescue Dog Competition on ESPN+

As the puck prepares to drop on the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL has teamed up with Petco Love to present ‘Stanley Pup,’ a rescue dog competition featuring adoptable canines representing all 32 teams. During the hour-long special, the friendly competition will feature 16 pups representing the teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs alongside special celebrity appearances. Produced by the NHL, ‘Stanley Pup’ will air on ESPN+ on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN Chaos Run featured in NHL Blast on Roblox

ESPN has teamed up with the NHL to launch an exciting new game within NHL Blast on Roblox. This year, ESPN introduces ESPN Chaos Run, which combines an obstacle course race with hockey gameplay skills. Players can play for free and earn limited time UGC (user generated content) items for their avatar. Beginning June 8, fans will see inserts and drop-ins featuring a QR code that leads directly to the game or the Roblox download page. Fans can also find it at NHL.com/Blast.

NHL Blast serves as a central metaverse hub for the global hockey community to connect around their love for the sport, express their fandom and draw new fans in with ongoing content updates. The experience reimagines the game of hockey by matching up teams of five to compete in thrilling games and score as many points as possible across fantastical, obstacle-filled environments.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]