ACC Network to Welcome Cal, SMU & Stanford as ACC Member Institutions with Special On-Site Programming throughout the Summer

ACC PM live from Dallas, July 1

ACC Football Road Trip visits Stanford (July 31) & Cal (August 2)

ACC Network will commemorate the official introductions of Cal, SMU and Stanford as ACC member institutions with on-site celebration programming throughout the summer. ACC PM will be live from Dallas as SMU is officially welcomed into the conference on Monday, July 1, and ACC Football Road Trip will visit Stanford on Wednesday, July 31 and Cal on Friday, Aug. 2 as both schools officially join the ACC on August 2.

On Monday, July 1, ACCN will be live from the Happiest Hour in Dallas with ACC PM airing from 5-7:30 p.m. ET, as fans, alumni, students and more celebrate SMU’s first day in the conference. Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum host with ACC Huddle’s Eric Mac Lain and Nothing But Net’s Ivory Latta joining to provide perspective and insights. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips as well as SMU coaches, administrators and student-athletes are expected to make guest appearances on the show from the Happiest Hour, while special Cal and Stanford guests will join the show virtually. ACC PM is ACCN’s signature weekday studio show.

Fans in attendance at the July 1 celebration will have the opportunity to take a photo with the ACC Football Championship trophy, pose at the ACC Huddle studio desk and enjoy special ACCN-themed menu items at the Happiest Hour.

All three schools will participate in ACC Network programming live from Charlotte during ACC Kickoff July 22-25. SMU will be highlighted during ACC Huddle on Monday, July 22, while Cal and Stanford will be showcased on Tuesday, July 23.

ACCN will make its first West Coast swing beginning on July 31, with a visit to Stanford and continuing August 2 at Cal as both schools officially become ACC members on August 2. ACC Football Road Trip is a one-hour show previewing each team’s upcoming season alongside exclusive interviews with head coaches and student-athletes and showcasing unique aspects of both programs. Tannebaum, former Virginia Tech wide receiver Eddie Royal and former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel will be the ACCN team onsite from both campuses.

ACC Football Road Trip will also visit SMU on Tuesday, August 6 with Tannebaum, Mac Lain and Manuel onsite in Dallas.

Fans can follow ACC Network on X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to keep up with the latest news, stats and highlights. To celebrate SMU, Stanford & Cal joining the ACC, ACCN’s social media campaign will include special collages spotlighting famous athletes from all three schools.

ACC Network is available nationwide with all major pay TV providers. ACCN and ACC Network Extra (ACCN’s digital platform for additional live events represented as ACCNX) can be streamed in the ESPN app using your pay TV provider credentials. All ACC controlled games are on ACCN, ACCNX, ABC and the ESPN family of networks, with the exception of a limited number of games carried on regional sports networks.