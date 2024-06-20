All Four Days of Wimbledon Qualifying Exclusively on ESPN+ June 24-27

All four days of Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s singles qualifying for The Championships, Wimbledon, will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with all-day action from one of the grass courts at the Community Sport Centre Roehampton, near Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Qualifying for the coveted few open slots in the Wimbledon draws – 16 each for Gentlemen and Ladies – begins at 6 a.m. ET, Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27, with four matches scheduled per day. ESPN has presented the Qualifying rounds exclusively since they began being produced in 2017, and ESPN+ has been the exclusive home since launching in 2018.

On-demand replays and video-on-demand will be available on ESPN+ for the duration of the tournament.

Notable Women in Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw

Amanda Anisimova: The 2019 French Open semifinalist and former World No. 21 will be looking to play in her first Wimbledon since 2022 when she got the quarterfinals before losing to Simona Halep. Anisimova returned to the tour this season after taking an indefinite break from the game during the second half of the 2023 season.

Linda Fruhvirtova: The 19-year-old Czech will look to make her second straight main draw appearance at Wimbledon after retiring due to injury in her first-round match last season. Fruhvirtova reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 Australian Open and had an impressive junior career reaching a career high of No. 2 in the ITF junior rankings in December 2021.

Emina Bektas: The 31-year-old American is seeking her fifth major main draw appearance and second main draw appearance at Wimbledon, with the prior in 2022 when she lost to former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the opening round. The former Michigan Wolverine reached the first tour-level quarterfinal appearance of her career on grass last season at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Kayla Day: The 24-year-old from Santa Barbara, CA is seeking her first main draw appearance at Wimbledon after losing in qualifying in 2017 and 2023. Day is a former ITF No. 1 junior, who won the 2016 US Open girls’ singles title and made the girls’ doubles final at the 2016 US Open with Caroline Dolehide.

Hailey Baptiste: The Washington, D.C. native is seeking her first main draw appearance at Wimbledon. Baptiste reached her career-high WTA Ranking of No. 96 back in March and advanced through qualifying at the French Open this year before losing in the second round to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Notable Men in Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw

Diego Schwartzman: The former World No. 8 is expected to play in Wimbledon for the final time in his career after announcing in May he will retire in 2025. The Argentine is seeking his ninth consecutive main draw appearance at Wimbledon, with his best result being third round appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Richard Gasquet: The 38-year-old Frenchman is a two-time semifinalist at Wimbledon (2007, 2015) and set to compete in qualifying at a major for the first time since the 2004 US Open, when he was 18 years old. Gasquet ranks fourth among active men’s players in tour-level match wins behind Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, and spent 956 consecutive weeks in the ATP’s Top 100 from April 2005 to January 2024.

David Goffin: The Belgian is a former ATP Top-10 player, reaching a career high of No. 7 in the world in November 2017 after reaching the championship match at the ATP’s year-end championships that season where he defeated both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Goffin is looking to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon for the 10th time in his career with a pair of quarterfinal showings in 2019 and 2022.

Zachary Svajda: The 21-year-old Californian is competing in qualifying at Wimbledon for the second straight year after losing his second qualifying match last year to Marc Polmans. Svajda is seeking his fourth major main draw appearance, with the earlier three coming at the US Open in 2019, 2021, and 2023. He made the second round of the 2021 US Open before losing to current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Emilio Nava: This will be Nava’s first Wimbledon appearance of any kind and he will seek his fourth major main draw appearance, with the earlier three all coming at the US Open in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Nava defeated John Millman in the opening round of the 2022 US Open, marking his first tour-level match win. Nava made two major boys’ singles final appearances at the 2019 Australian Open and 2019 US Open.

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran: The former UC Santa Barbara All-American is set to compete in qualifying at Wimbledon for the third straight year and seeking his first main draw appearance at the event. Moreno de Alboran earned a wild card into this year’s French Open losing his opening-round match to countryman Brandon Nakashima.

Patrick Kypson: The Durham, N.C. native is seeking his first main draw appearance at Wimbledon. Kypson earned a Wild Card into the Australian Open back in January and lost his opening match to Emil Ruusuvuori and fell in his second qualifying match at the French Open to countryman J.J. Wolf.

Once the main draw begins on Monday, July 1, ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts all day, every day for 14 days through Sunday, July 14. Match selections will be made daily.

ESPN & Wimbledon

ESPN has televised Wimbledon since 2003, with exclusivity in the U.S. since 2012. ESPN’s “first ball to last ball” coverage – all day, every day, Monday, July 1 through Sunday, July 14 – is highlighted by the Cross Court Coverage the second Monday to Wednesday with day-long coverage on both ESPN and ESPN2.

The fortnight culminates with five championships on ESPN: the Mixed Doubles Championship on Thursday, July 11; the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on Saturday, July 13 and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship and Gentlemen’s Championship on Sunday, July 14.

Wimbledon Qualifying on ESPN+: