ESPN Announces Exclusive ‘ESPN Experiences: Take Me Out to the Ballparks’ Tour Set for Labor Day Weekend

ESPN continues its commitment to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere, with a five-day, four-night Major League Baseball (MLB) tour this Labor Day Weekend perfect for the most avid baseball fan.

The ESPN Experiences: Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour powered by Adventures by Disney immerses fans into baseball luxury with premium ballpark experiences sure to provide lifelong memories.

Stops include the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, Yankee Stadium in New York, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, along with a private tour of the Jackie Robinson Museum and exclusive MVP access at the famed ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT.

“ESPN Experiences: Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour is a new offering we’re incredibly proud to introduce,” said Zack Malet, Senior Director of Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN. “The curated experience between ESPN, MLB, and our friends at Adventures by Disney will bring baseball enthusiasts closer to the game they love. We anticipate this tour to be the first of more to come across other sports and leagues.”

The ESPN Experiences: Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour

Thu., August 29: Witness the Toronto Blue Jays clash with the Boston Red Sox from the coveted Green Monster seats, an experience reserved for those with a penchant for the extraordinary.



Fri., August 30: Embark on a MVP journey into the heart of sports media excellence with an exclusive tour of the illustrious ESPN Headquarters, where innovation and ingenuity converge to shape the future of sports entertainment. Fans will also have lunch with MLB Analyst Doug Glanville.



Sat., August 31: Soak in Yankee Stadium with a private tour and meet and greet with Yankees Play-by-play Broadcaster Michael Kay before taking in the action of the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees from a suite.

Sun., September 1: Start the day at the Jackie Robinson Museum with a private tour, paying homage to a trailblazer whose legacy transcends generations, and finish at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, in a Sunday Night Baseball tilt against National League East foe Atlanta Braves in the comforts of a suite. Attendees will also have a chance to meet Sunday Night Baseball announcers Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez, and Buster Olney.



Mon., September 2: Conclude with a hearty breakfast before traveling home following the three-city MLB tour.

Throughout the experience, fans will be greeted by many of ESPN’s esteemed baseball personalities including Michael Kay and Doug Glanville, Boston Red Sox announcer Dave O’Brien, and play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco. All hotels, transportation within the tour, select meals and much more are also included (visit experiences.espn.com for a full list of the inclusions).

ESPN Experience Coaches will provide attendees with a seamless travel experience, making sure every detail is carefully attended to. They are master storytellers who will bring to life the rich history and traditions of the places and people these select fans will be introduced to.

ESPN “Get Up” Producer and sports trivia author Paul “Hembo” Hembekides will join ESPN Experience fans at the Jackie Robinson museum and in-suite at the Phillies vs. Braves game.

The ESPN Experiences: Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour retails at $6,999 (per person based on double occupancy). As this is part of a small group escorted tour experience, there are a limited number of spaces available to book.

This inaugural ESPN Experiences tour goes on sale June 25 at 10 a.m. ET. The Travel Specialists will be available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, starting on June 25, and the package can only be purchased by calling (407) 566-8411 after that time. More information at experiences.espn.com.