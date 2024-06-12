ESPN Announces Matchups, Dates for Second Annual SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges

The SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges return for the 2024 college basketball season after a successful inaugural showing last year. Matchups and dates for the 2024 Challenge have been determined and are highlighted by two NCAA Men’s Final Four teams in action (Alabama, NC State) and the past two NCAA Women’s Champions in South Carolina and LSU, joined by two additional Women’s Final Four teams from the past two seasons (NC State, Virginia Tech).

The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, while the SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge is slated for Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5. Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network.

The Challenge tipped off last season with 7-7 ties for both the men’s and women’s inaugural events, yet both scored viewership highs. The Men’s Challenge was up 13% over 2022’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the top women’s game (LSU vs. Virginia Tech) became the fifth best regular season women’s game on ESPN in the last five seasons.

This year’s fields are expanded with the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford for the ACC and Oklahoma and Texas for the SEC.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced closer to the 2024-25 college basketball season.

