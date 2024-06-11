ESPN Announces Television Start Times and Windows for Remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

Following the May 30th announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of the 2024 SEC football season, with all SEC games exclusively on ABC and ESPN platforms for the first time. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 21) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.

SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11 on SEC Network to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show, the show will re-air at 7 p.m. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will dive into the full schedule and look ahead to the fall.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

  • Early: 12 to 1 p.m. ET start
  • Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
  • Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
  • Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below. Fans and viewers looking for more information on this new era for the SEC and ESPN can visit SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.

Weeks 1-3 – Previously Announced
Date Time/
Window (ET)		 Matchup Platform
Thu, Aug 29 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (from Little Rock) ESPNU
8 p.m. Murray State at Missouri SEC Network
Fri, Aug 30 7 p.m. Temple at Oklahoma ESPN
Sat, Aug 31 Noon Clemson vs. Georgia (from Atlanta) ABC
Noon Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt ESPN
12:45 p.m. Chattanooga at Tennessee SEC Network
3:30 p.m. Miami at Florida ABC
3:30 p.m. Colorado State at Texas ESPN
4:15 p.m. Old Dominion at South Carolina SEC Network
  6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
7 p.m. Furman at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Texas A&M ABC
  7:30 p.m. Alabama A&M at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m. Southern Miss at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Sep 1 7:30 p.m. USC vs. LSU (from Las Vegas) ABC
Sat, Sep 7 12:45 p.m. McNeese at Texas A&M SEC Network
  2 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Kentucky ABC
3:30 p.m. California at Auburn ESPN2
4:15 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network
7 p.m. South Florida at Alabama ESPN
  7 p.m. Samford at Florida ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Buffalo at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m. Tennessee vs. NC State (from Charlotte) ABC
7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Vanderbilt ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Nicholls at LSU ESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma SEC Network
Sat, Sep 14 Noon LSU at South Carolina ABC
12:45 p.m. Boston College at Missouri SEC Network
3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida ABC
3:30 p.m. Tulane at Oklahoma ESPN or ESPN2
4:15 p.m. UAB at Arkansas SEC Network
7 p.m. UTSA at Texas ESPN
7:30 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ABC
  7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Auburn ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Toledo at Mississippi State ESPN2 or ESPNU
7:45 p.m. Kent State at Tennessee SEC Network

Weeks 4-14
Date Time/
Window (ET)		 Matchup Platform
Sat, Sep 21 Noon Florida at Mississippi State ABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m. Ohio at Kentucky SEC Network
7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m. Georgia Southern at Ole Miss SEC Network
8 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas ESPN+/SECN+
  Night Akron at South Carolina
Flex Arkansas at Auburn
  Flex UCLA at LSU
Flex Vanderbilt at Missouri
Flex Tennessee at Oklahoma
Sat, Sep 28 Noon Kentucky at Ole Miss ABC or ESPN
Afternoon Oklahoma at Auburn
  Afternoon Mississippi State at Texas
Afternoon Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (from Arlington)
7:30 p.m. Georgia at Alabama ABC
7:45 p.m. South Alabama at LSU SEC Network
Sat, Oct 5 Noon Missouri at Texas A&M ABC or ESPN
Afternoon Alabama at Vanderbilt
Night UCF at Florida
Flex Tennessee at Arkansas
Flex Auburn at Georgia
Flex Ole Miss at South Carolina
Sat, Oct 12 Noon South Carolina at Alabama ABC or ESPN
3:30 p.m. Texas vs. Oklahoma (from Dallas) ABC or ESPN
  Night Ole Miss at LSU
Flex Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Flex Mississippi State at Georgia
Flex Florida at Tennessee
Sat, Oct 19 Early South Carolina at Oklahoma
Early Auburn at Missouri
7 p.m. Ball State at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+
Night LSU at Arkansas
Flex Kentucky at Florida
Flex Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Flex Alabama at Tennessee
Flex Georgia at Texas
Sat, Oct 26 Early Oklahoma at Ole Miss
Early Arkansas at Mississippi State
Afternoon Texas at Vanderbilt
Night Auburn at Kentucky
Flex Missouri at Alabama
Flex LSU at Texas A&M
Sat, Nov 2 Early Ole Miss at Arkansas
Early Vanderbilt at Auburn
2:30 p.m. Maine at Oklahoma ESPN+/SECN+
3:30 p.m. Florida vs. Georgia (from Jacksonville) ABC
4:15 p.m. Massachusetts at Mississippi State SEC Network
Night Kentucky at Tennessee
Night Texas A&M at South Carolina
Sat, Nov 9 Noon Florida at Texas ABC or ESPN
Afternoon South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Night Mississippi State at Tennessee
Flex Alabama at LSU
Flex Oklahoma at Missouri
Flex Georgia at Ole Miss
Sat, Nov 16 Noon Texas at Arkansas ABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m. UL Monroe at Auburn SEC Network
  1:30 p.m. Murray State at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+
  2 p.m. Mercer at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+
Afternoon Missouri at South Carolina
7:45 p.m. New Mexico State at Texas A&M SEC Network
Flex LSU at Florida
Flex Tennessee at Georgia
Sat, Nov 23 Noon Ole Miss at Florida ABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m. Massachusetts at Georgia SEC Network
  1 p.m. UTEP at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+
  4 p.m. Wofford at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+
Afternoon Missouri at Mississippi State
Night Vanderbilt at LSU
Flex Texas A&M at Auburn
Flex Alabama at Oklahoma
Flex Kentucky at Texas
TBD Louisiana Tech at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+
Fri, Nov 29 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ABC
7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Georgia ABC
Sat, Nov 30 Early Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Afternoon Arkansas at Missouri
Flex Auburn at Alabama
Flex Louisville at Kentucky
Flex Oklahoma at LSU
Flex Texas at Texas A&M
Sat, Dec 7 4 p.m. SEC Championship (from Atlanta) ABC

 

