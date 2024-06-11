ESPN Announces Television Start Times and Windows for Remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

Following the May 30th announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of the 2024 SEC football season, with all SEC games exclusively on ABC and ESPN platforms for the first time. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 21) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.

SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11 on SEC Network to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show, the show will re-air at 7 p.m. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will dive into the full schedule and look ahead to the fall.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

Early: 12 to 1 p.m. ET start

12 to 1 p.m. ET start Afternoon : 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start

: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

6 to 8 p.m. ET start Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below. Fans and viewers looking for more information on this new era for the SEC and ESPN can visit SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.