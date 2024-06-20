ESPN+ Coverage of The Department of Defense Warrior Games Begins June 24

Corporate CitizenshipESPN+

ESPN+ Coverage of The Department of Defense Warrior Games Begins June 24

Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 14 seconds ago

 

ESPN+ will stream select events from the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort from June 24-30. The annual event, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

The commentators for the coverage will include Bob Murray, Brad J Lilly, Chris Waddell, Hayley Elwood, Kaitlin Sandeno, Pat Parnell, and Paul Porter, all of whom are former Warrior Games participants.

The Warrior Games serve to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Military paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

This event reflects Disney’s longstanding support for military service members, their families and veterans by welcoming the Warrior Games back to the sports complex which also hosted the event in 2022.

Date Time (ET) Event
June 24 6 – 9:30 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby
June 25 8 – 11:30 a.m. Indoor Rowing
June 26 4 – 7 p.m. Archery
June 27 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Track
6 – 9 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball
June 28 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Field
June 29 Noon – 3 p.m. Swimming
June 30 Noon – 3 p.m. Sitting Volleyball

*Schedule subject to change.

– 30 –

Media Contact:

ESPN
[email protected]

Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 14 seconds ago
Photo of Olivia Coryell

Olivia Coryell

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Coryell is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. In her time at ESPN, Coryell has worked on communications efforts for X Games, Brand Marketing, Corporate Citizenship, esports and more. Coryell is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
Back to top button