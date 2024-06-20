ESPN+ Coverage of The Department of Defense Warrior Games Begins June 24

ESPN+ will stream select events from the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort from June 24-30. The annual event, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

The commentators for the coverage will include Bob Murray, Brad J Lilly, Chris Waddell, Hayley Elwood, Kaitlin Sandeno, Pat Parnell, and Paul Porter, all of whom are former Warrior Games participants.

The Warrior Games serve to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Military paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

This event reflects Disney’s longstanding support for military service members, their families and veterans by welcoming the Warrior Games back to the sports complex which also hosted the event in 2022.

Date Time (ET) Event June 24 6 – 9:30 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby June 25 8 – 11:30 a.m. Indoor Rowing June 26 4 – 7 p.m. Archery June 27 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Track 6 – 9 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball June 28 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Field June 29 Noon – 3 p.m. Swimming June 30 Noon – 3 p.m. Sitting Volleyball

*Schedule subject to change.

