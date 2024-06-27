ESPN Guest Commentators for the 2024 The Championships, Wimbledon: Tennis Legend John Isner in ESPN Debut, Nick Kyrgios’ Return

The historic Championships at Wimbledon are set to commence on ESPN, Monday, July 1, with comprehensive two-week coverage as ESPN welcomes two giants of the game to the commentary booth: John Isner and Nick Kyrgios.

US tennis ace John Isner, who retired following last year’s U.S. Open, will join the ESPN tennis on-air team July 1-7, from the first round to round of 16 coverage. Isner won 16 ATP Singles titles and reached a career-high ranking as world No. 8 in singles in 2018. He’s renowned for his powerful serve and for standing as the third-tallest player on the ATP tour. One of his most famous moments came in 2010 when he competed in the longest tennis match in recorded history against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon. The epic encounter spanned 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, ultimately resulting in a victory for Isner. In 2018, he was again at the center of a marathon match at Wimbledon, this time in the second-longest match.

Nick Kyrgios, who made his on-air debut with ESPN during the 2024 Australian Open and captivated tennis fans immediately with his candid and unpredictable banter, returns to the ESPN booth for both weeks (July 1-14). Known for his powerful serve, exceptional shot-making ability, and unorthodox playing style, Kyrgios has scored seven singles titles and four doubles titles throughout his career. Notably, Kyrgios is one of the few players to defeat the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal) at least once.

“We are thrilled John and Nick are joining us in London. John is well-known at Wimbledon, especially for his two historic matches and Nick’s on-air work this past January was a resounding success with fans,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president of production and remote events. “Their experience facing some of these players performing on grass makes them uniquely able to add candid and valuable insights to our 2024 Wimbledon coverage.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the ESPN team to cover such an amazing event,” said Isner. “I can’t wait to see what the week brings from the booth.”

“Commenting for ESPN at Wimbledon this year is a huge honor. I’ve had great matches on the court in the past, and I can’t wait to be on the other side, teaming up with ESPN to break down matches on those legendary grass courts,” said Kyrgios. “Looking forward to giving fans a fresh take on the game!”

ESPN will bring tennis fans in North America every match from every round of The Championships, Wimbledon. Exclusive tournament coverage begins in the U.S. on Monday, July 1 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Live coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 18 courts, with every match in its entirety streaming live on ESPN+. Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on July 13 and 14, respectively, at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

