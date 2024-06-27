ESPN Presents “First Ball to Last Ball” of The Championships, Wimbledon 2024

More Than 240 Hours of Live Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC

New Studio Show “Wimbledon-Second Serve” Recaps Each Day for First Five Days

Every Match from Every Court Streams Live on the ESPN App via ESPN+ and TV Everywhere

On Demand Replays and Daily Highlights Show on ESPN+

ESPN will present exclusively and in its entirety one of sport’s most prestigious annual events, Wimbledon, from the All England Lawn Tennis Club starting Monday, July 1. For the second consecutive year, coverage will be presented by Barclays.

Fans will have an array of choices to watch The Championships via ESPN platforms. In addition to the television coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and streaming on the ESPN App via ESPN+ and TV Everywhere, ABC will broadcast select live matches on the middle Saturday and Sunday. The fortnight of daily marathon coverage from all 18 courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on ESPN on Saturday, July 13, and the Gentlemen’s Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 14. Both singles championships will also stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

This year’s coverage will be enhanced with expanded live coverage on the middle Saturday and Sunday starting earlier at 7a.m. ET, and a new studio show, Wimbledon – Second Serve, airing during the final hour of coverage from July 1 to 5. The program, shot from ESPN’s all new on-site studios, will wrap up the days’ events recapping matches with analysis and discussion by ESPN’s on-air tennis team as well as offer a look at any outer court matches still in play.

ESPN Deportes will air more than 95 hours of live action in Spanish, including the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and Championships.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for Wimbledon with at least 700 matches across the two weeks from all 18 courts. Within the ESPN App:

All ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 coverage will be available in the App with TV Everywhere credentials.

coverage will be available in the App with TV Everywhere credentials. Every day of The Championships, ESPN+ will offer coverage from all outer courts with featured match selections made daily.

will offer coverage from all outer courts with featured match selections made daily. ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing including archive matches, with fifty of the greatest Wimbledon matches of all time from previous tournaments as well as official films including up to 30 one-hour films produced by AELTC and IMG recapping previous tournaments.

is also the home for on-demand viewing including archive matches, with fifty of the greatest Wimbledon matches of all time from previous tournaments as well as official films including up to 30 one-hour films produced by AELTC and IMG recapping previous tournaments. Every match will be available to stream on the App via ESPN+ or TV Everywhere, with coverage announced the day prior.

Highlights: All Day, Daily Coverage (All Times ET)

July 1 – 5 ESPN, first, second, third rounds, first ball to last ball each day starting at 6 a.m. NEW Studio program Wimbledon – Second Serve, during the final hour of coverage across the first five days. (ESPN)

July 6 – 7: The “Middle Weekend” expanded coverage starting earlier at 7a.m. Third Round: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 – 4 p.m. (ABC) Round of 16: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 – 4 p.m. (ABC)

July 8 – 10: Cross Court Coverage July 8: Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer Courts) 6 a.m. (ESPN2); Round of 16 (Centre Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN) July 9-10: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN); Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN2)

July 11 – 14 Breakfast at Wimbledon: analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and more (ESPN) July 11 and 12: Beginning at 7 a.m. July 13 and 14: Beginning at 8 a.m. July 11: Ladies’ Semifinals, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Mixed Doubles Championship,1 p.m. (ESPN) July 12: Gentlemen’s Semifinals, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) Year three of the live Finals viewing experience, The Hill in New York, July 12-14 in a new location under the Brooklyn Bridge July 13: Ladies’ Championship, 9 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN), Ladies’ Championship ENCORE at 3 p.m. (ABC) July 14: Gentlemen’s Championship, 9 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Ladies’ Doubles Championship, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN), Gentlemen’s Championship ENCORE at 3 p.m. (ABC) In addition to simulcasting the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals and Championship, ESPN+ will stream Wheelchair, Doubles Semifinals, Boys’ and Girls’ Juniors Championships, and Invitational Doubles



The ESPN Tennis Team

Guest commentators: Tennis legend John Isner makes his ESPN debut week one, Nick Kyrgios returns for both weeks.

ESPN.com

Extensive preview, reviews, analysis, latest news, polls, videos, and more

ESPN Radio

In a special presentation of ESPN Audio on SiriusXM, AELTC’s daily Wimbledon Channel Radio will be available on Sirius 106, XM 201, until the conclusion of play on Monday 7/8. Starting with the quarterfinals through the remainder of the tournament, coverage will shift to ESPN Xtra channel 81. It will also be available on the SiriusXM app and online streaming platforms throughout the event.

ESPN Deportes

More than 95 hours of Spanish-language television coverage

Live coverage from 1 st round through the Championships

round through the Championships 30-minute pre-show leading into the Women’s and Men’s Championships

Two daily whip-around coverages through the Round of 16 and all quarterfinals, semifinals and singles championships

Daily coverage in Spanish on ESPN+

com with news and information including results, recaps and chats

ESPN Affiliated Networks around the Globe

Extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

Canada on TSN (English) and TDS (French)

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2024 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Mon, July 1 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ First Round 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wimbledon – Second Serve 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round (Spanish) Tue, July 2 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ First Round 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wimbledon- Second Serve 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round (Spanish) Wed July 3 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Second Round 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wimbledon – Second Serve 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round (Spanish) Thu, July 4 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Second Round 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wimbledon – Second Serve 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round (Spanish) Fri, July 5 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Third Round 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wimbledon – Second Serve 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round (Spanish) Sat, July 6 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Third Round 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Third Round 6 a.m.– 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round (Spanish) Sun July 7 7 a.m. – 1p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Round of 16 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Round of 16 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) Mon, July 8 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Round of 16 (No.1 Court & Outer courts) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Round of 16 (Centre Court) 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) Tues, July 9 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Quarterfinals (Centre Court) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals (Centre Court – Spanish) Wed, July 10 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Quarterfinals (Centre Court) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals (Center Court -Spanish) Thu, July 11 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladies’ Semifinals 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship 8:30 a.m. – Noon ESPN Deportes Ladies Semifinals (Spanish) Fri, July 12 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) Sat, July 13 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 9 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship 11:30 a.m.– 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) Sun, July 14 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 9 a.m.– Noon Gentleman’s Championship Noon – 3 p.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish)

