ESPN’s 2024 UFL Kickoff Season Coverage Highlights | By The Numbers

ESPN Kicks Off UFL Playoffs with Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions in USFL Conference Championship

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

A look back at the success of the inaugural UFL regular season across ESPN platforms in advance of the USFL Conference Championship game between the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions – Saturday, June 8, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, which kicks off the league’s postseason.

Tim Reed, vice president, ESPN programming & acquisitions, on the 2024 UFL Kickoff Season:

“The inaugural UFL regular season on ESPN further showcased fans’ desire for more football and the league has clearly delivered with quality football. As we look towards the USFL Conference Championship game on our platforms this weekend, we are continuing to see the strong results of our dynamic collaboration with the UFL and the efforts by so many dedicated individuals behind the scenes and on air that have made this season a success.”

Bryan Jaroch, ESPN coordinating producer, on UFL Coverage:

“In partnership with the UFL, we delivered innovative coverage in new and engaging ways across all ESPN platforms. We leaned heavily into audio, action, access and betting content with ESPN BET. The unparalleled access with live microphones on players, coaches and referees brought viewers behind the scenes throughout the entire game with live play calls and on-field interactions. The access extended to the bench area and inside the locker room with timely in-game player and coach interviews with our reporters and field analysts. SportsCenter also interviewed several players from the team hotel or on the field during warmups on gameday. The transparency with the replay process from the U.S. Army Command Center with Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira really resonated with fans as well.

The collaboration across our production, operations, on-air teams and so many more has enabled ESPN’s UFL coverage to further evolve what could be possible with taking fans inside the action across sports production.”

By The Numbers:

