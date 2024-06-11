ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on June 9 Draws Largest Sunday Night Baseball Audience in Two Years 

Viewership for ESPN’s MLB London Series Up 17 Percent from Last Year



ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game on June 9 delivered the largest Sunday Night Baseball audience in two years, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 2,300,000 viewers and peaked with 2,620,000 viewers from 9:15-9:30 pm. ET. It was up 18 percent from last year’s comparable game (New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox).

In addition, ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the June 9 MLB London Series game – New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies – averaged 1,362,000 viewers for its 10 a.m. ET start. It was up 17 percent from last year’s comparable MLB London Series game (Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals).

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One continues on June 16 – Father’s Day – as the New York Yankees visit historic Fenway Park to take on the rival Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m.

-30-