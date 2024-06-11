Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Earns Its Largest Live U.S. Television Audience Ever

Sunday’s action-packed Formula 1 AWS Canadian Grand Prix, airing live on ABC, earned its largest live television audience on record as an average of 1.8 million viewers watched the race-only portion of the telecast from 2-4 p.m. ET.

The audience peaked at 1.97 million viewers between 3-3:15 p.m. Viewership was up two percent from last year’s race, which at the time had also set an event viewership record of 1.76 million.

Viewership records have now been set in three of the last four F1 races this season and all three races that have aired on ABC have set records for the events. The Miami Grand Prix in early May set the all-time F1 record for a live telecast with 3.1 million average viewers.

The full ABC telecast, which started at 12:30 p.m. with the Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show, averaged 1.3 million viewers.

The next race on the F1 calendar is the Formula 1 Aramco Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, June 23. The race will air live on ESPN starting at 8:55 a.m. ET.

