New Rules and Format for 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby to be Announced Tonight on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 1 day ago

New rules and a new format for the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be announced tonight in the 6 p.m. ET hour on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and further discussed within Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One starting at 7 p.m.

Tonight, June 30, the Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson host the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers. The game is available on ESPNESPN RadioESPN Deportes and within the ESPN AppBaseball Tonight is also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15, at 8 p.m. from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas – home of the Rangers. On Wednesday, July 10, ESPN will air its T-Mobile Home Run Derby Preview Show at 10 p.m.

