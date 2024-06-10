Most-Watched NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC in Five Years

BasketballNBA

Average Audience of 12,063,000 Viewers; Peaked with 14,106,000 Viewers

ABC’s exclusive broadcast of the Boston Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, June 9, was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 2 in five years, according to Fast Nationals from Nielsen. Game 2 averaged 12,063,000 viewers and peaked with 14,106,000 viewers at 10 p.m. ET to make it the best since 2019.

Sunday’s Game 2 audience grew 10 percent from Game 1. The Celtics lead the Mavericks 2-0 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Game 3 is Wednesday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The 2024 NBA Finals is presented by YouTube TV.

