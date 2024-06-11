Nine-Time NBA All-Star Paul George to Serve as Guest Analyst on ESPN & ABC’s NBA Countdown for NBA Finals Games 3 & 4

ESPN today announced that nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George will serve as a guest analyst on its NBA Countdown shows for NBA Finals Games 3 and 4. George, currently with the LA Clippers, will join the NBA Countdown team on site from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

George will join NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews, analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sportswriter Michael Wilbon, and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on set.

NBA Countdown will air from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on ESPN and 8-8:30 p.m. on ABC prior to NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday, June 12, and NBA Finals Game 4 on Friday, June 14. Both games begin at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. NBA Countdown is also available on the ESPN App.

George is also a six-time All-NBA Team member and a four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team.

