Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Presented by GEICO Continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid Aim to Keep Cup Final Hopes Alive Against the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk in Primetime

The Point Continues Tuesday as Stanley Cup Final Lead-In Show at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

2024 Stanley Cup Final action presented by GEICO continues Tuesday, June 18, in a potential Game 5 elimination showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Sean McDonough will be on the call with analyst Ray Ferraro, reporter Emily Kaplan and rules analyst Dave Jackson from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. As a lead-in to the game, Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will preview the upcoming action from onsite on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will be produced from Sunrise, Florida, for Game 5, and will appear on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream after each Stanley Cup Final matchup on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the cup final, following the conclusion of each game.

All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Tuesday, June 18 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 5 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Friday, June 21 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers Game 6 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, June 24 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 7 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App



Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]