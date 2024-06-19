Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Presented by GEICO Continues Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

- Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid Aim to Force Game 7 Against Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk in Primetime
- The Point Continues Friday as Stanley Cup Final Lead-In Show at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
2024 Stanley Cup action presented by GEICO continues Friday, June 21, in a high-stakes Game 6 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Sean McDonough will be on the call with analyst Ray Ferraro, reporter Emily Kaplan and rules analyst Dave Jackson from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As a lead-in to the game, Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will preview the upcoming action from onsite on ESPN and ESPN+.
ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will be produced from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for Game 6, and will appear on ESPN and ESPN+. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream after each Stanley Cup Final matchup on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the cup final, following the conclusion of each game.
All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Friday, June 21
|7 p.m.
|The Point presented by Verizon
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Game 6
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ABC, ESPN+,
ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following each game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Monday, June 24
|7 p.m.
|The Point presented by Verizon
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+,
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Game 7 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following each game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
