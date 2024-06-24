Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Presented by GEICO Concludes Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Panthers Aim to Secure First Stanley Cup in Fourth Attempt of the Final; Oilers Attempt Historic Comeback After 3-0 Deficit

The Point Concludes Monday as Stanley Cup Final Lead-In Show at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

2024 Stanley Cup action presented by GEICO concludes Monday, June 24, in a winner-takes-all Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers – seeking their first Stanley Cup championship since 1990 – after falling into an early 3-0 deficit, and the Florida Panthers, who are looking for their first Cup in franchise history at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Sean McDonough will be on the call with analyst Ray Ferraro, reporter Emily Kaplan and rules analyst Dave Jackson from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. As a lead-in to the game, Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will preview the upcoming action from onsite on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will be produced from Sunrise, Fla., for Game 7, and will appear on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream after the Stanley Cup Final matchup on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the cup final, following the conclusion of the game.

All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Mon, June 24 7 p.m. The Point presented by Verizon Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+, 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Game 7 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following each game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

