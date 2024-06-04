The Soccer Tournament on ESPN+, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS: 27 Matches Wednesday – Monday

Fútbol Americas Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar to call TST Men’s and Women’s finals

27 TST matches to stream on ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive live coverage of The Soccer Tournament (TST), the 7-v-7, $1-million winner-take-all world soccer championship, will kick off Wednesday, June 5, from the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The first match of the 48-team, World Cup-style tournament, available only on ESPN+, will be the group-stage match between ESPN’s Pat McAfee’s team, THE CONCAFA SC, and Reggae Rovers at 8:30 a.m. ET.

ESPN+ will stream 27 matches of the tournament. ESPNU will simulcast eight games, including the women’s final, on Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. The men’s title game will be available the same day at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS.

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar, cohosts of Fútbol Americas, the biweekly soccer studio program exclusively on ESPN+, will call the men’s and women’s final live from Cary, N.C.

Key matchups on ESPN platforms:

Der Klassiker at TST: Fans will relive German soccer’s fiercest rivalry when the FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund’s summer traveling teams face each other on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPNU.

Argentinian international Sergio Agüero leads his self-titled Agüero Team against former Portuguese national team star Nani and Nani FC on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPNU.

On the women’s bracket, World Cup champions Heather O’Reilly and Ali Krieger lead the star-studded US Women against Angel City FC on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Wrexham Red Dragons Women on Saturday at 8 p.m. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+.

TST on ESPN platforms schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Wed, Jun 5 8:30 a.m. THE CONCAFA SC vs. Reggae Rovers (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Wrexham Red Dragons vs. FC Roha Eagles (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Agüero Team vs. Say Word FC (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+ 5 p.m. FC Bayern vs. Borussia Dortmund (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 6 p.m. Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Saturdays Football (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 7 p.m. THE CONCAFA SC vs. Nati SC (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Agüero Team vs. La Mexicana Express (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+ Thu, Jun 6 5 p.m. Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Desimpedidos (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 6 p.m. Agüero Team vs. Nani FC (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 7 p.m. THE CONCAFA SC vs. Burnley (Men’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU Fri, Jun 7 7:30 p.m. U.S. Women vs. Angel City 7s FC (Women’s Group Stage) ESPN+ 9 p.m. Round of 32 ESPN+ Sat, Jun 8 5 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN+ 8 p.m. U.S. Women vs. Wrexham Red Dragons (Women’s Group Stage) ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN+ Sun, Jun 9 1 p.m. Semifinals ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Semifinals ESPN+ 6 p.m. Semifinals ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Semifinals ESPN+ Mon, Jun 10 7 p.m. Final ESPN+, ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Final ESPN+, ESPNEWS

* Subject to change

* The remaining four games are TBD based on which teams advance to the knockout rounds

