The Soccer Tournament on ESPN+, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS: 27 Matches Wednesday – Monday
- Fútbol Americas Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar to call TST Men’s and Women’s finals
- 27 TST matches to stream on ESPN+
ESPN’s exclusive live coverage of The Soccer Tournament (TST), the 7-v-7, $1-million winner-take-all world soccer championship, will kick off Wednesday, June 5, from the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The first match of the 48-team, World Cup-style tournament, available only on ESPN+, will be the group-stage match between ESPN’s Pat McAfee’s team, THE CONCAFA SC, and Reggae Rovers at 8:30 a.m. ET.
ESPN+ will stream 27 matches of the tournament. ESPNU will simulcast eight games, including the women’s final, on Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. The men’s title game will be available the same day at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS.
Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar, cohosts of Fútbol Americas, the biweekly soccer studio program exclusively on ESPN+, will call the men’s and women’s final live from Cary, N.C.
Key matchups on ESPN platforms:
- Der Klassiker at TST: Fans will relive German soccer’s fiercest rivalry when the FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund’s summer traveling teams face each other on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPNU.
- Argentinian international Sergio Agüero leads his self-titled Agüero Team against former Portuguese national team star Nani and Nani FC on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPNU.
- On the women’s bracket, World Cup champions Heather O’Reilly and Ali Krieger lead the star-studded US Women against Angel City FC on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Wrexham Red Dragons Women on Saturday at 8 p.m. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+.
TST on ESPN platforms schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Wed, Jun 5
|8:30 a.m.
|THE CONCAFA SC vs. Reggae Rovers (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+
|10:15 a.m.
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs. FC Roha Eagles (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Agüero Team vs. Say Word FC (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|FC Bayern vs. Borussia Dortmund (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Saturdays Football (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|THE CONCAFA SC vs. Nati SC (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Agüero Team vs. La Mexicana Express (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jun 6
|5 p.m.
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Desimpedidos (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Agüero Team vs. Nani FC (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|THE CONCAFA SC vs. Burnley (Men’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|Fri, Jun 7
|7:30 p.m.
|U.S. Women vs. Angel City 7s FC (Women’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Round of 32
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jun 8
|5 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|U.S. Women vs. Wrexham Red Dragons (Women’s Group Stage)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jun 9
|1 p.m.
|Semifinals
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Semifinals
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jun 10
|7 p.m.
|Final
|ESPN+, ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Final
|ESPN+, ESPNEWS
* Subject to change
* The remaining four games are TBD based on which teams advance to the knockout rounds
— 30 —