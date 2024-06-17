Three-Time NBA All-Star Julius Randle Joins NBA Countdown on ABC as Guest Analyst for NBA Finals Game 5 Tonight

ESPN today announced that New York Knicks three-time NBA All-Star forward Julius Randle will serve as a guest analyst on ABC’s NBA Countdown Presented By DoorDash show for NBA Finals Game 5. Randle, a two-time All-NBA Team member, will provide analysis for pregame, halftime and postgame shows on ABC. NBA Countdown on ABC starts at 8 p.m. ET tonight, June 17, from TD Garden in Boston, Ma. NBA Countdown also airs from 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Randle will join NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews, analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sportswriter Michael Wilbon and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski live on the set.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV starts at 8:30 p.m. on ABC as the Boston Celtics look to clinch their historic 18th NBA Championship with a victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics currently lead the Mavericks 3-1.

NBA Countdown Presented By DoorDash and the NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV are also available on the ESPN App.

