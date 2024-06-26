UFC
UFC Star Dustin Poirier Joins ESPN’s Expansive, On-Site Studio Coverage as Guest Analyst Ahead of UFC 303 in Las Vegas
Beginning Thursday Across ESPN Platforms
Read More From Poirier on His Preparation & UFC 303 Outlook at ESPN Front Row
Before UFC star Dustin Poirier goes live across ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, he took ESPN Front Row inside his preparations and outlook for UFC 303 (Read) (ESPN PR X).
UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV).
-30-
