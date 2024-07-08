2024 College Football Kicks Off with Conference Media Days Across ESPN Platforms

Live coverage of nearly a dozen conference media day events – ACC, American, Big 12, CUSA, MAC, SEC, Sun Belt, and more

New season of College Football Livestarts Tuesday – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s extensive programming surrounding the 2024 college football season kicks off with coverage of conference media days throughout the month of July, along with the return of College Football Live. Beginning Tuesday, ESPN platforms will feature more than 100 hours of live programming spanning 11 conference media day events, including on-site commentary from ESPN personalities at ACC Football Kickoff, Big 12 Media Days Presented by Totino’s, SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, as well as Media Days for the American, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.

ESPN will also have reports from Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis, Ind., from Tuesday, July 23 – Thursday, July 25, with ESPN senior writers Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg and Jake Trotter, along with ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel providing updates from site.

College Football Live, SportsCenter Carry Kickoff Coverage

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, returns for the 2024 season beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with host Victoria Arlen. CFB Live will highlight comments and news from media day events July 9-10, as well as the weeks of July 15-19 and July 22-24. ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel and other ESPN voices will be on-site at conference kickoff events for live reports on CFB Live, SportsCenter and other ESPN programs.

On Thursday, July 18, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will make an appearance on the 2 p.m. edition of SportsCenter followed by CFB Live joined by quarterback Riley Leonard at 3:30 p.m., from ESPN’s Seaport Studios in New York.

Welcoming New Faces and Expanded Roles on CFB Live

This season, ESPN host and reporter Victoria Arlen joins the CFB Live team as the Monday through Thursday host, as Kelsey Riggs transitions to expanded roles on other studio shows. Arlen, a Paralympic gold medalist, joined ESPN in 2015 and has worked on a variety of properties throughout her time at the network.

Arlen will be joined this season by analysts Sam Ocho, who will have an expanded role on the show, Desmond Howard, Harry Lyles Jr., Tom Luginbill, Trevor Matich and Jordan Reid, among others. ESPN host and reporter Jen Lada continues her role as Friday host alongside analysts Howard, ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and Thamel.

Big 12 Media Days

Beginning Tuesday (1 p.m., ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+), Kris Budden hosts two days of live coverage (July 9-10) of Big 12 Media Days Presented by Totino’s in Las Vegas, with analysts Brock Osweiler, Andre Ware, as well as Hannah Wing. Coverage kicks off with Commissioner Brett Yormark’s state of the conference address on Tuesday and continues through Wednesday.

SEC Kickoff

Next week, SEC Network’s coverage of 2024 SEC Kickoff boasts more than 50 hours of original and live studio programming over four days (July 15-18) from Dallas – the most in network history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now Presented by Regions and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions will showcase daily wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season,” with a special edition of SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days on Wednesday night, July 17, on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Full details will be announced in the coming days.

ACC Football Kickoff

ACC Network will be on site at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with wall-to-wall coverage from the expanded four-day event July 22-25. Coverage will begin at noon ET on Monday and at 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, featuring ACC Huddle and ACC PM set locations with live interviews of student-athletes and all 17 head coaches in attendance. Additionally, a special edition of ACC Huddle will air Monday (8 p.m.) on ESPN2 and ACCN. Coverage from ACC Football Kickoff will also include in-depth analysis and season previews for each team, including new ACC members Cal, SMU and Stanford. Full details will be announced in the coming days.

ESPN+

In addition to the Big 12 media days, ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of several FBS conference media days and kickoff events including American, CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt. Coverage will also include multiple FCS conferences – MEAC, Southland and SWAC.

ESPN’s Conference Media Day Programming Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Conference Platform Mon, Jul 9 1-5 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Jul 10 1:30-5 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Mon, Jul 15 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network Tue, Jul 16 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. SWAC ESPN+ Wed, Jul 17 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network 8-9 p.m. SEC ESPN2/SEC Network Thu, Jul 18 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network TBD MAC ESPN+ Fri, Jul 19 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MAC ESPN+ Mon, Jul 22 Noon – 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network Noon – 4:30 p.m. Big Sky ESPN+ 8-9 p.m. ACC ESPN2/ACC Network Tue, Jul 23 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. American ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Conference USA ESPN+ Noon – 3 p.m. MEAC ESPN+ Wed, Jul 24 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ 2:30-5 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ TBD Southland ESPN+ Thu, July 25 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ACC ACC Network

