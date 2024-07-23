ABC’s Presentation of the AT&T 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Delivers Record Audience with 3,442,000 Average Viewers
- Largest audience ever for a WNBA All-Star Game
- Audience up 305 percent vs. last year’s game
- 2024 WNBA All-Star Friday tops all standalone editions of the event on ESPN
Saturday’s broadcast of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on ABC – a thrilling 117-109 Team WNBA victory over the U.S.A. Basketball Women’s National Team in Phoenix – was watched by an average audience of 3,442,000 viewers, making it the largest audience ever for a WNBA All-Star Game. The 2024 audience surpassed the previous high by 139 percent for the 1,441,000 viewers who watched the 2003 WNBA All-Star Game on ABC.
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game viewership is up 305 percent versus last year’s game, seen by 850,000 viewers on ABC.
Highlights:
- The audience for the game peaked from 10:30 – 10:43 p.m. ET with 4,054,000 viewers.
- Largest WNBA audience (regular season, playoffs, draft, etc.) ever on ESPN Networks, surpassing the audience for the 2024 WNBA Draft – 2.45 million viewers.
- The game was also the third most-viewed WNBA event ever and the largest WNBA audience since the league’s first two nationally televised games in 1997.
- The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game helped ABC deliver the most-viewed program of the weekend (Saturday-Sunday) across all networks, broadcast, or cable among the following demos: Adults Under 50, Females Under 50, A25-54, F25-54, and F18-34.
Top-Five WNBA All-Star Games in Viewership:
|Date
|Matchup (format)
|Network
|Viewers (P2+)
|July 20, 2024
|WNBA All-Stars vs. U.S. 2024 Olympics Team
|ABC
|3,442,000
|July 12, 2003
|WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East)
|ABC
|1,441,000
|July 9, 2005
|WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East)
|ABC
|1,249,000
|July 14, 1999
|WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East)
|ESPN
|975,000
|July 15, 2007
|WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East)
|ABC
|950,000
Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest:
Friday’s telecast of WNBA All-Star Friday events delivered the largest audience for the pre-WNBA All-Star Game events when both events have been televised as a standalone program, with 695,000 viewers on ESPN, a 142 percent year-to-year increase compared to the 288,000 viewers in 2023 on ESPN.
The Game:
The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game was a pre-Olympics classic between the U.S.A. Basketball Women’s National Team and the WNBA All-Stars, selected through fan, player, media, and coach voting. The game showcased the league’s top stars squaring off against one another and marked the second all-stars game in this format.
