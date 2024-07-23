ABC’s Presentation of the AT&T 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Delivers Record Audience with 3,442,000 Average Viewers

Largest audience ever for a WNBA All-Star Game

Audience up 305 percent vs. last year’s game

2024 WNBA All-Star Friday tops all standalone editions of the event on ESPN

Saturday’s broadcast of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on ABC – a thrilling 117-109 Team WNBA victory over the U.S.A. Basketball Women’s National Team in Phoenix – was watched by an average audience of 3,442,000 viewers, making it the largest audience ever for a WNBA All-Star Game. The 2024 audience surpassed the previous high by 139 percent for the 1,441,000 viewers who watched the 2003 WNBA All-Star Game on ABC.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game viewership is up 305 percent versus last year’s game, seen by 850,000 viewers on ABC.

Highlights:

The audience for the game peaked from 10:30 – 10:43 p.m. ET with 4,054,000 viewers.

Largest WNBA audience (regular season, playoffs, draft, etc.) ever on ESPN Networks, surpassing the audience for the 2024 WNBA Draft – 2.45 million viewers.

The game was also the third most-viewed WNBA event ever and the largest WNBA audience since the league’s first two nationally televised games in 1997.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game helped ABC deliver the most-viewed program of the weekend (Saturday-Sunday) across all networks, broadcast, or cable among the following demos: Adults Under 50, Females Under 50, A25-54, F25-54, and F18-34.

Top-Five WNBA All-Star Games in Viewership:

Date Matchup (format) Network Viewers (P2+) July 20, 2024 WNBA All-Stars vs. U.S. 2024 Olympics Team ABC 3,442,000 July 12, 2003 WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East) ABC 1,441,000 July 9, 2005 WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East) ABC 1,249,000 July 14, 1999 WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East) ESPN 975,000 July 15, 2007 WNBA All-Star Game (West vs. East) ABC 950,000

Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest:

Friday’s telecast of WNBA All-Star Friday events delivered the largest audience for the pre-WNBA All-Star Game events when both events have been televised as a standalone program, with 695,000 viewers on ESPN, a 142 percent year-to-year increase compared to the 288,000 viewers in 2023 on ESPN.

The Game:

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game was a pre-Olympics classic between the U.S.A. Basketball Women’s National Team and the WNBA All-Stars, selected through fan, player, media, and coach voting. The game showcased the league’s top stars squaring off against one another and marked the second all-stars game in this format.

–###–