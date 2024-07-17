ACC Network to Offer Record Amount of Coverage of ACC Football Kickoff Live from Charlotte July 22-25; Taylor Tannebaum Named New Host of ACC Huddle

ACCN and ACCNX to showcase a record 48 hours of coverage live from Charlotte

New ACC Huddle host Tannebaum to anchor all four days

Interviews with all 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athletes from ACC Huddle and ACC PM

Special hour-long ACC Huddle: Season Preview, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ACC Network will be live from the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte all four days, July 22-25, for a record 48 hours of comprehensive coverage of the conference’s annual football media days on ACCN’s linear and digital platforms.

Florida State alumna Taylor Tannebaum has been named the new host of ACC Huddle and will anchor from the Queen City as Kelsey Riggs transitions to an expanded new role on other ESPN studio programming. Tannebaum joined ACCN in 2022 as co-host of ACC PM and has also served as a reporter across ESPN platforms, including on college football, gymnastics and college hockey coverage.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to move into the ACC Huddle host seat alongside some of the best analysts in all of college football,” said Tannebaum. “The ACC will be as competitive as ever this season and I’m so excited to help highlight the conference’s greatness for fans this fall.”

ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more across multiple sets inside The Hilton Charlotte Uptown beginning at noon ET on Monday and at 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday. ACCN on-air personalities who will be onsite include Huddle analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal, along with Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Tannebaum and Justin Walters offering in-depth insight and analysis surrounding each ACC football team.

ESPN.com will have additional coverage from Charlotte with Pete Thamel, Andrea Adelson and David Hale breaking down all the storylines as all 17 teams in the recently expanded ACC prepare for their preseason camps.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming Highlights

Expanded format: For the first time, ACC Football Kickoff will feature four full days of interviews with players and coaches, with ACCN providing coverage from start to finish.

For the first time, ACC Football Kickoff will feature four full days of interviews with players and coaches, with ACCN providing coverage from start to finish. Commissioner’s Forum : ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 1 p.m. on Monday.

: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 1 p.m. on Monday. Welcome to the ACC : A new era of the ACC begins as first-year members Cal , SMU and Stanford will all participate in their first official ACC event. SMU will be on the mic Monday, July 22 with Cal and Stanford debuting Tuesday, July 23.

: A new era of the ACC begins as first-year members , and will all participate in their first official ACC event. SMU will be on the mic Monday, July 22 with Cal and Stanford debuting Tuesday, July 23. Noles open the show : Reigning ACC Champion Florida State , the No. 11 ranked team in ESPN’s post-Spring Top 25, will be among the first teams to take to the ACC Kickoff microphones. The Noles kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 24 (on ESPN).

: Reigning ACC Champion , the No. 11 ranked team in ESPN’s post-Spring Top 25, will be among the first teams to take to the ACC Kickoff microphones. The Noles kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 24 (on ESPN). Ranked teams take on ‘Talking Season’ : In addition to FSU, the ACC’s four remaining preseason ranked teams – No. 13 NC State (July 25), No. 16 Clemson (July 25), No. 21 Virginia Tech (July 23) and No. 24 Miami (July 24) – will preview their respective seasons.

: In addition to FSU, the ACC’s four remaining preseason ranked teams – No. 13 (July 25), No. 16 (July 25), No. 21 (July 23) and No. 24 (July 24) – will preview their respective seasons. ACC Huddle Season Preview Special on ESPN2: Tannebaum will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Season Preview joined by Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal. ACC Huddle: Season Preview will air Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN.

Tannebaum will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Season Preview joined by Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal. ACC Huddle: Season Preview will air Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN. Head Coaches/Student-Athlete Press Conferences : All 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

: All 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Social media coverage: ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Football Kickoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*The list of attending players can be found here.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming on ACC Network (July 22-25):