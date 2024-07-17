ESPN and ABC Present AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024, July 19-20

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe to Call the Action

LaChina Robinson, Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike Lead Studio Coverage

ESPN and ABC will provide multi-day, multi-platform coverage of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star hosted by the three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury. On Friday, July 19, ESPN will televise the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest at 9 p.m. ET. On Saturday, July 20, the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live on ABC in primetime for the second consecutive year. Live coverage from Footprint Center tips off at 8:30 p.m. with a special onsite edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google preceding Saturday’s broadcast at 8 p.m. (ABC).

Veteran play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will call the action for both days, with LaChina Robinson hosting studio coverage live from site alongside analysts Andraya Cater, Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike, providing updates in and around the events on Friday night in addition to Saturday’s edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google.

Both telecasts will feature unique player access elements, including mic’d up participants and in-game interviews. ESPN will deploy an extensive camera complement similar to the WNBA Finals. Additionally, ESPN will broadcast the live halftime performance of Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull during Saturday’s AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

ESPN’s WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google digital show will be available via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the ESPN App prior to the game on Saturday at 5 p.m. In addition, The Wrap Up Presented by AT&T post-game special will be available immediately following the All-Star Game. Those shows will be hosted by Ari Chambers, Andraya Carter and Natasha Cloud. Friday’s NBA Today (3 p.m., ESPN) will incorporate WNBA elements leading into the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest. The WNBA will also be part of ESPN’s Summer League coverage from Las Vegas on Thursday, July 18, with players, coaches and league legends making appearances within the telecasts.

Marketing

ESPN’s Can’t Get Enough marketing campaign that launched the WNBA on ESPN this season, is extending for the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend with the official release of the campaign’s featured single “Can’t Get Enough,” by Bia, Lakeyah & Flau’jae.

In collaboration with the WNBA and Culture Jam, the All-Star game campaign showcases the All-Star players and ESPN talent woven into a brand new “Can’t Get Enough” music video featuring Bia, Lakeyah and Flau’jae on the road to Phoenix for All-Star weekend. The single debuted July 15 across ESPN platforms and is inclusive of comprehensive digital efforts. The full track releases on digital streaming platforms along with the music video on July 19.

In addition, ESPN invites fans to “The Paint” – a temporary airbrush tattoo parlor that unlocks a whole new level of fandom. Fans can choose from a bespoke collection of tattoos inspired by basketball culture and the WNBA as created by a team of female artists including three from Golden Rule Tattoo in Phoenix. To democratize the experience, fans can unlock AR-enabled tattoos through Instagram, customize the size and placement, capture their look, and share on social. Just step inside, choose a tattoo, and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Social

ESPN Social will extensively cover 2024 All-Star Weekend with on-site executions and specialized content from Phoenix across various ESPN handles on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Threads.

Digital

ESPN.com reporters Alexa Philippou and Josh Weinfuss will provide live coverage, analysis and reaction on-site in Phoenix. Before and after the All-Star break, ESPN.com will offer a full package of WNBA midseason analysis, including:

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will showcase the league’s top talent squaring off against one another as the USA Basketball Women’s National Team takes on the WNBA All-Stars who were selected as part of a combination of fan, player, media and coach voting.

The top ten vote-getters included Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces). Boston, Clark, Hamby, and Ogunbowale, who are not on the USA Women’s National Team 5-on-5 roster, were automatically assigned to Team WNBA.

The next 36 highest vote-getters not on the USA Women’s National Team 5-on-5 roster were then considered by the 12 WNBA head coaches to fill the remaining spots on the 12-player Team WNBA roster. Coaches voted for five frontcourt players, three guards, and four additional players at any position, excluding their own players. The additional eight players named to Team WNBA for the All-Star Game are DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty), Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky). The format ensures a dynamic and competitive showcase, celebrating the best of women’s basketball.

2024 AT&T All-Star Weekend Television and Digital Schedule

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

