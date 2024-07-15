ESPN.com Reveals Top 100 Athletes of 21st Century

As 2024 marks the 25th year of this 21st century, ESPN.com this week is unveiling its ranking of the Top 100 Athletes of the 2000s.

Accounting only for athletic accomplishments since January 1, 2000, com utilized a panel of experts and ESPN’s renowned Stats & Information Group to rank the top 100 athletes across all sports. More than 75,000 votes were cast by ESPN’s reporters, analysts, producers, editors, and experts around the globe to whittle the initial list of 400 athletes to 100.

Using a similar methodology, com has also ranked the top athletes in 13 sports over the same time period . Nine of ESPN’s global editions will also have region-specific rankings.

The first group of Top 100 Athletes ranked 100 to 76 were revealed today, and the remainder of the list will be unveiled throughout the week, culminating with the top 25 athletes on Thursday, July 18.

The list of top athletes in each sport – including football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, golf, tennis, and more – will be revealed on ESPN.com next week.

###