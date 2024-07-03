ESPN Deportes Teams Up with Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) Marcello Hernández for its Home Run Derby Marketing Campaign

Click Image to Watch Promo

ESPN Deportes unveils its latest marketing creative for the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, featuring comedian Marcello Hernández from Saturday Night Live. The campaign showcases the event’s power hitters as they prepare to compete at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The campaign transforms MLB’s biggest hitters into “lone stars,” capturing the essence of Texas. Visual elements feature Hernández in a spotlight at Globe Life Field, setting the stage for an evening of jaw-dropping home runs and unforgettable moments. His charisma and humor celebrate the hitters as the true stars of the show.

“Marcello Hernández’s vibrant personality and humor bring a new level of excitement to our Spanish-language coverage of the Home Run Derby,” said Sandra Blacio, ESPN Deportes Marketing Director. “His Cuban/Dominican background, combined with his fandom for baseball, also brings genuine cultural representation to the spot, allowing the campaign to resonate more deeply with Latino audiences.

“Being part of the ESPN Deportes Home Run Derby campaign is truly special. As a Latino, baseball isn’t just a sport – it’s part of our culture, our family gatherings, our childhood memories,” said Hernández. “The Home Run Derby captures all the excitement and power of the game I grew up loving. It’s an honor to help bring that energy to Latino fans and celebrate the incredible talent of these sluggers on such a big stage.”

Hernández is also featured on MLB’s new marketing campaign, “El Béisbol es Otra Cosa” (Baseball is Something Else) illustrates how so many aspects of Latine culture can be seen in baseball everyday while embracing the unique style each culture brings to the game.

The spot will be featured across ESPN Deportes platforms starting July 3. ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT, from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX – home of the Texas Rangers. Ernesto Jerez, Ismael ‘Rocket’ Valdez and Guillermo Celis will be calling the action from site joined by roving reporter Carolina Guillen.

About Marcello Hernández:

Marcello Hernández is a Cuban/Dominican stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who currently performs as a featured player on Saturday Night Live in New York City. Doing stand-up since he was 18 years old, he has opened for headliners such as Jo Koy, Dave Chappelle, Tim Dillon, Mark Viera, and Gilbert Gottfried. In 2020, he became a host and creative director for @onlyindade, a Miami-based account with over one million followers, through which he has interviewed top celebrities such as Pit Bull, Floyd Mayweather, Nicky Jam, Mayor Francis Suarez, and more. He was also selected as a Just For Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

ESPANOL



ESPN Deportes presenta su más reciente campaña creativa de marketing para el Home Run Derby T-Mobile 2024, con la participación del comediante Marcello Hernández de Saturday Night Live. La campaña muestra a los grandes bateadores del evento mientras se preparan para competir en el Globe Life Field en Arlington, Texas.

La campaña transforma a los más grandes bateadores de la MLB en “estrellas solitarias”, capturando así la esencia de Texas. Los elementos visuales incluyen a Hernández bajo un reflector en el Globe Life Field, preparando el ambiente para una noche de asombrosos jonrones y momentos inolvidables. Su carisma y su sentido del humor celebran a los bateadores como las verdaderas estrellas del espectáculo.

“La vibrante personalidad y el sentido del humor de Marcello Hernández aportan un nuevo nivel de entusiasmo a nuestra cobertura en español del Home Run Derby”, señala Sandra Blacio, directora de marketing de ESPN Deportes. “Su ascendencia cubano/dominicano, combinado con su afición por el béisbol, aporta también una representación cultural genuina al spot, lo que permite que la campaña resuene más profundamente con la audiencia latina.

“Ser parte de la campaña del Home Run Derby de ESPN Deportes es realmente especial. Como latino, el béisbol no es solo un deporte; es parte de nuestra cultura, nuestras reuniones familiares, nuestros recuerdos de la infancia. El Home Run Derby captura toda la emoción y el poder del juego que crecí amando,” señaló Hernández. “Es un honor ayudar a llevar esa energía a los fanáticos latinos y celebrar el increíble talento de estos bateadores en un escenario tan grande.”

Hernández también participa en la nueva campaña de marketing de la MLB, “El Béisbol es Otra Cosa”, que ilustra los numerosos aspectos de la cultura latina que pueden observarse en el béisbol todos los días, celebrando a la vez el estilo único que cada cultura contribuye al deporte.

El comercial se presentará en las distintas plataformas de ESPN Deportes a partir del 3 de julio. ESPN Deportes ofrecerá cobertura exclusiva en español del Home Run Derby de T-Mobile el lunes 15 de julio de 2024 a las 8 p.m. ET (hora del Este)/5 p.m. PT (hora del Pacífico), desde el Globe Life Field en Arlington, Texas, hogar de los Texas Rangers. Ernesto Jerez, Ismael ‘Rocket’ Valdez y Guillermo Celis comentarán la acción desde el lugar acompañados por la reportera itinerante Carolina Guillen.

Acerca de Marcello Hernández:

Marcello Hernández es un comediante de stand up, escritor y actor de origen cubano/dominicano que actualmente se desempeña como actor destacado en Saturday Night Live en la ciudad de Nueva York. Hace comedia stand up desde los 18 años de edad y ha hecho aperturas para figuras estelares como Jo Koy, Dave Chappelle, Tim Dillon, Mark Viera y Gilbert Gottfried. En 2020, se convirtió en conductor y director creativo de @onlyindade, una cuenta de Miami con más de un millón de seguidores, mediante la cual ha entrevistado a importantísimas celebridades como Pit Bull, Floyd Mayweather, Nicky Jam y Mayor Francis Suarez, entre otros. También fue seleccionado como nuevo rostro de la comedia en Just For Laughs en 2022.

