ESPN Hosting Annual Madden Ratings Week July 29 – Aug. 3 on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live

ESPN is bringing back the popular Madden Ratings Week reveal again July 29 – Aug. 3 for the latest edition in the EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL franchise, Madden NFL 25, launching worldwide on August 16. This is ESPN’s fifth-consecutive year hosting Madden Ratings Week exclusively.

The week encompasses coverage across ESPN platforms, inclusive of Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live. Beginning with Get Up revealing one of the top-five highest rated players in the game, in the ever-illusive and incredibly exclusive “Madden 99 club,” while SportsCenter reveals Top 10 players by position.

First Take and NFL Live will continue the conversation discussing and debating the daily ratings revealed.

ESPN social and ESPN digital will be additional homes for Madden Ratings reveals, featuring exclusive bonus content.

“There’s always an eagerness for the football season to start. Fans can’t get enough of the sport, and it’s turned ESPN’s annual Madden Ratings Week into a highly-anticipated time for so many, including the players,” said Andy Tennant, Vice President, Exec Producer of Original Content. “We’re back again to reveal, discuss, and compare Madden ratings across ESPN platforms and embrace the debate that follows throughout the week.”

“Madden Ratings are synonymous with the start of a new football season. They’re a major part of football culture that fans, players and athletes look forward to each year,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “Madden NFL 25 is almost here and we’re teaming up with ESPN again to unveil this year’s Ratings, including the esteemed ‘99 Club’ class, and kick off a season-long debate among athletes and football fans everywhere.”

Concluding the week, ESPN NFL Analysts Field Yates, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky will be part of a one-hour special. Yates will host while Kimes, Riddick, and Orlovsky provide analysis along the way. The group will also interview cover athlete and San Francisco 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey – and highlight additional ratings reveals.

The special airs Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 Ratings Week Schedule Date Position Group Show (Daily) Mon., July 29 Wide Receivers Get Up reveals one of the top-five highest rated players in the game

First Take Player vs Player reveal & debate

SportsCenter Top 10 reveals the ratings of the top 10 of a specific position group

NFL Live crew discusses top ten ratings of each position Tue., July 30 Running Backs Wed., July 31 Edge Rushers Thu., Aug. 1 Tight Ends Fri., Aug. 2 Quarterbacks Sat., Aug. 3 Hour special at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Hosted by Field Yates, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky, breaking down this year’s Madden Ratings

Each year, Madden NFL unveils player ratings for all active players in the NFL. Ratings indicate how a player will perform on the virtual gridiron in Madden NFL based on their performance on the real NFL field. Ratings are decided by the Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors, who calculate a number of ratings across every player – speed, awareness, strength, catching and many more – that come together for a final overall rating. Adjustors analyze player performances each week of the NFL season and make changes based on how well a player performed.

Follow @ESPN, @ESPNNFL and @EAMaddenNFL on Twitter to catch all the ratings news.