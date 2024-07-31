ESPN Signs Former NFL Vice President Russell Yurk to be Monday Night Football’s On-Air Rules Analyst

Brings 15 Seasons of NFL Experience

Joins Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters On-site

ESPN has signed former NFL officiating executive Russell Yurk to be the company’s on-air rules analyst for its 25-game regular season and postseason NFL portfolio. Yurk, who has 15 seasons of experience working for the National Football League, will join Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters for Monday Night Football games and will contribute to additional ESPN platforms, including studio shows, on occasion.

The former NFL Vice President of Instant Replay and Administration will make his debut on ESPN’s presentation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game featuring the Texans and Bears on Thursday, August 1 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ABC) before the regular season slate begins with the Jets and 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 1 (Monday, Sept. 9). Yurk replaces John Parry who joined the Buffalo Bills organization in the offseason.

Yurk began working for NFL in 2008 and was elevated to Vice President in 2017. Under his scope of responsibilities was final determination of replay reviews and oversight of all instant replay personnel, the point of contact for numerous team officials including coaches, training and educating a wide array of personnel on the NFL’s rule book, and more. Before his time with the NFL, Yurk was an on-field official in college football.

Prior to the 2023 season, Yurk was named the Big Ten Conference’s Centralized Replay Supervisor, a role he will remain in while working for ESPN.

Before 2017, Yurk was an accomplished attorney, practicing law for 20 years. He is a graduate of Northwestern University and Arizona State University College of Law.

