ESPN Summer Soccer Series in 2024
- Up to 40 matches across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes through August 11
- Preseason Real Madrid-FC Barcelona El Clásico, AC Milan-Real Madrid headline 10 exclusive matches on ESPN+
- Top three clubs in last season’s Premier League to play nine matches on ESPN platforms
ESPN’s 2024 edition of the Summer Soccer Series, a collection of matches through Sunday, Aug. 11, across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, kicked off earlier in mid-July. The series again features soccer powerhouse clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC (England), FC Barcelona, Real Madrid (Spain), AC Milan (Italy), and Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), and others, playing in preseason games in the U.S. and abroad.
Highlights:
- El Clasico at Giants Stadium: The preseason edition of Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico, the most famous rivalry in club football, returns to the United States for the third straight year on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the Real Madrid-Barcelona matches feature some of the best stars in soccer. Both teams finished first and second in the 2023-24 LALIGA season.
- Elite Clubs in English Premier League: The top three finishers – Manchester City, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC – in the 2023-’24 Premier League season will play nine preseason matches on ESPN platforms, highlighted by Liverpool-Arsenal on Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN+.
- Bundesliga Champions Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen through a remarkable 2023-24 season campaign as the first team to complete a season in the Bundesliga without losing a single match – 28 wins, six draws, and zero losses. In 53 games across three competitions (Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, UEFA Europa League), the team only lost one match, a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final. Two preseason matches by last season’s runaway Bundesliga champion will stream live on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN Deportes Friday, July 26 at 1 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
Schedule of upcoming matches:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jul 26
|1 p.m.
|International Friendly: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rot-Weiss Essen
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|International Friendly: Liverpool FC vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jul 27
|9:30 a.m.
|International Friendly: Hanover 96 vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|International Friendly: Union Berlin vs. Glasgow Rangers
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|International Friendly: Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|International Friendly: Chelsea FC vs. Celtic FC
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|6 p.m.
|FC Series x Soccer Champions Tour: Manchester City vs. AC Milan
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|Rivals in Red Tour 2024: Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Jul 30
|12:45 p.m.
|International Friendly: Deportivo Alavés vs. CD Tenerife
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|2:45 p.m.
|International Friendly: Everton FC vs. Coventry City
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m.
|Soccer Champions Tour x FC Series: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Jul 31
|7:30 p.m.
|International Friendly: Club America vs. Chelsea FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|Rivals in Red Tour 2024: Liverpool FC vs. Arsenal FC
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Soccer Champions Tour: AC Milan vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+
|9:55 p.m.
|Snapdragon Cup: Manchester United vs. Real Betis
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Aug 3
|9:30 a.m.
|International Friendly: FC Augsburg vs. Leicester City
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1 p.m.
|International Friendly: Stade Rennais vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|International Friendly: Real Betis vs. Al Ittihad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|5:30 p.m.
|FC Series: Manchester City vs. Chelsea FC
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m.
|Soccer Champions Tour: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Rivals in Red Tour 2024: Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Aug 6
|7 p.m.
|Soccer Champions Tour: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC
|ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|Soccer Champions Tour: FC Barcelona vs. AC Milan
|ESPN+
|Wed, Aug 7
|2:45 p.m.
|International Friendly: S.S. Lazio vs. Southampton FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Aug 8
|1:30 p.m.
|International Friendly: Real Betis vs. Raja Casablanca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Aug 9
|12:30 p.m.
|International Friendly: St. Pauli vs. Atalanta BC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Aug 10
|9:30 a.m.
|International Friendly: SC Freiburg vs. ACF Fiorentina
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|International Friendly: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|9:30 a.m.
|International Friendly: VfB Stuttgart vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|International Friendly: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|International Friendly: West Ham FC vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|International Friendly: Stade Rennais vs. Werder Bremen
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Aug 11
|10 a.m.
|International Friendly: Crystal Palace vs. FC Nantes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
