ESPN’s Gary Striewski Re-Signs Multi-Year Contract

ESPN has re-signed SportsCenter anchor and ESPN studio-host Gary Striewski to a new, multi-year deal where he will continue his hosting duties on SportsCenter, a position he’s been in since 2022, as well as appearing in other ESPN programs.

Since joining in 2018, Striewski has been a fixture for ESPN digital and studio shows. Continuing his hosting responsibilities for SportsCenter, Striewski will maintain his weekday role on the 7 a.m. ET edition of the signature news and information program alongside co-host Randy Scott.

“We are thrilled that Gary will continue with ESPN and SportsCenter for the coming years,” said Maria Soares, Senior Vice President, Production and Content Strategy. “As we continue to evolve SportsCenter, Gary is an essential part of how we grow across platforms and with different audiences. We love what he brings to our team.”

During his years at ESPN, Striewski has also served as a host for SportsCenter on Snapchat, an extension of ESPN’s flagship franchise and the first ever-daily sports show on the platform. Striewski will also continue his hosting duties for popular podcasts and digital shows like The Elle Duncan Show, The Kickoff, Hoop Streams, Formula 1 pre- and post-race shows and more.

“My last six years at ESPN have been a dream realized ever since I was in sixth grade. It’s written in my yearbook. It’s been an amazing experience being part of the group helping lead the next generation of sports fans,” said Striewski. “From Snapchat to Sportscenter and every platform in between, I’m looking forward to staying the course for many more years to come.”

Prior to joining ESPN in March 2018, Striewski most notably served as the Boston Red Sox sideline reporter for NESN. He has also previously held roles as sports reporter and anchor for KPRC in Houston, Tex., sports anchor for CBS Northern Colorado 5, and sports director for KGWN in Cheyenne, Wyo.

“Everybody wanted to know what would happen if I didn’t get a contract renewal. I guess we’ll never know,” said Striewski.

-30-

Media Contact:

[email protected]